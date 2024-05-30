Royal Caribbean Group Introduces Industry-First Loyalty Status Match Program

Royal Caribbean Group announced that loyalty members from its three brands – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea – will have equivalent tier status across all brands. This allows members to access additional benefits and explore over 50 ships sailing to nearly 1,000 destinations across all seven continents.

“We strive to provide guests with experiences within our portfolio of brands that meet them for all of life’s moments,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Each of our differentiated brands have passionate fans who take pride in the status they’ve achieved through repeat sailings. In a first for the cruise industry, our new Loyalty Status Match program rewards guests traveling across our brands, and this is one more step in our journey of transforming a vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.”

Royal Caribbean Group Loyalty Status Match program

The Loyalty Status Match program is part of Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to delivering exceptional vacations. The program aligns the company’s three brands, recognizing guest loyalty across the fleet. Key features include:

Seamless status recognition: Members of the Crown & Anchor Society, Captain’s Club, and Venetian Society can match their status across all three brands.

Onboard benefits: Guests receive equivalent tier status benefits on each sister brand.

Effortless tier matching: Automatic matching within 7 days for guests enrolled in multiple programs.

Enhanced travel experience: Status match allows guests to access a broader range of vacation experiences and destinations.

The new benefits for members with matched status will be available on sailings starting June 5, 2024.

