AmaWaterways Introduces AmaKaia and AmaSofia to Fleet

AmaWaterways has announced the launch of two new river ships in 2026!

AmaKaia will sail the Mekong River alongside AmaDara, while AmaSofia will explore Europe’s Rhine and Danube Rivers.

MORE ABOUT AMASOFIA

AmaSofia will launch on May 24, 2026, and will be the 24th ship in AmaWaterways’ fleet to sail on Europe’s most popular rivers. Its inaugural 14-night itinerary, Magnificent Europe, takes guests through four countries, following the routes of emperors, kings, and queens from Amsterdam to Budapest. Along the way, passengers will experience immersive cultural explorations, including guided bike rides, visits to local bakeries, and tours of historic castles and palaces.

With 31 departures in 2026, AmaSofia will offer a range of itineraries on the Danube River, including Melodies of the Danube, Romantic Danube, and Christmas Markets on the Danube.

MORE ABOUT AMAKAIA

AmaKaia will begin its first seven-night cruise on August 3, 2026, exploring Vietnam and Cambodia’s ancient cultures, regional cuisine, and luxury amenities. The ship will offer two itineraries, Charms of the Mekong and Riches of the Mekong, providing guests with a unique blend of well-known sites and off-the-beaten-path experiences.

Highlights of the cruise will include traditional “xe-loi” rides, visits to local workshops and monasteries, a Buddhist Blessing Ceremony, and insights into regional histories from local experts.

AmaKaia will sail 22 times in 2026 and 38 times in 2027, with land extensions available in cities like Siem Reap, home to the world’s largest religious structure, Angkor Wat.

Visit the AmaWaterways’ website for more information!