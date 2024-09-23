Remembering Montréal

Montréal, the jewel of Québec, is a city that captivates me with its unique blend of Old-World charm and vibrant modernity. The moment I arrive, I’m drawn once more into its rhythms—an infectious groove laid down by art, culture, and food.

Walking through Old Montréal feels like being transported to a romantic European city, strolling down cobblestone streets past centuries-old architecture. The Notre-Dame Basilica, with its stunning Gothic Revival design, is an amazing sight. But there’s more to the city than its past—Montréal is alive with creativity. Whether it’s during summer festivals like Jazz Fest or the winter magic of Igloofest, the city pulses with artistic energy.

Montréal is a paradise for food lovers. From world-famous bagels to indulgent poutine, it’s impossible to leave the city without taking delight in its food. I always take time to visit bustling markets like Jean-Talon, where the colors, smells, and flavors of fresh, local produce never fail to inspire. (Try the artisanal jam on a fresh-baked baguette and you’ll understand.)

Visiting Montréal before or after your cruise makes perfect sense. It’s a city of unforgettable experiences that perfectly complements the cruise experience, whether you’re viewing autumn leaves on the St. Lawrence Seaway or on a luxury voyage to the Maritimes and beyond.

But more than anything, it’s the people and the atmosphere that truly make me love Montréal. There’s a welcoming spirit in the air, a casual yet sophisticated vibe that’s hard to describe. The mix of French and English, the café culture, the passion for life—it all creates a city where everyone seems to savor each moment.

It’s no wonder Montréal continues to call me back. Je me souviens!