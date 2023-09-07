Virgin Voyages Announces New Destinations and Itineraries

Virgin Voyages has announced that it is expanding its destinations and itineraries on a global scale with 27 exciting new itineraries and 19 new ports available for guests to choose from through April 2025! Offerings will feature a return to the UK in response to strong Sailor and First Mate demand, as well as new ports in Australia.

Virgin Voyages had been recently popularized by its No.1 mega-ship ocean cruise line title in Travel + Leisure’s 2023 World’s Best Awards. Cruises with Virgin Voyages leave guests with unforgettable memories. Sailers may enjoy high quality service and dining, Michelin chef-curated menus, and exclusive adult-friendly experiences aboard one of the four ships in the Virgin Voyages fleet.

“Our loyal sailors have been asking for more places to visit with us, so we’re delivering in a big way. New ports, new itineraries and more local and immersive experiences to create unforgettable getaways. From Morocco to Mooloolaba, Amsterdam to Bordeaux, Cataniato Port Douglas, we now offer more than 120 incredible places you can explore aboard our award-winning ships you know and love. After all, it’s not just about where you go, it’s about who you go with and make a holiday one to remember”. said Michelle Bentubo, SVP Service Excellence and Travel Operations.

Special Journeys Ahead

Resilient Lady : The newest addition to the fleet, Resilient Lady , will sail 3 itineraries from Athens from May through July 2024. The itinerary will feature “Greek Island Glow” to Santorini and Mykonos and “Starry Nights in Greece and Croatia.”

Valiant Lady: Valiant Lady will return from Barcelona on October 29 this winter season. She will begin her journey from Miami to complete itineraries such as “Eastern Caribbean Antilles” and “Western Caribbean Charm. To begin 2024, she will offer two southern Caribbean voyages such as “The Southeastern Caribbean Isles” and “Sunsets in the Lesser Antilles,” from January through March.

Scarlet Lady : For the Summer 2024 Season, Scarlett Lady will sail between May and October 2024, and complete itineraries in the Mediterranean such as “Irresistible Med” and “FrenchDaze and Ibiza Nights.”

Brilliant Lady : During this time, Brilliant Lady is experiencing unfortunate delays into service.Guests who have been inconvenienced will be offered exclusive rebooking packages and other offers until the new launch date is announced.

Will you be planning a getaway with Virgin Voyages soon? Let us know in the comments below!

By Adalyn Dugas