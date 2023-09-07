MSC Group Publishes Data From World’s First Net Zero Emissions Cruise

A net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions cruise ship is the first of its kind, grossly beating its target goal of launching by 2050. MSC Euribia is an LNG-powered vessel of MSC Group’s Cruise Division. Its power supply consists of using bio-LNG fuel by applying mass balance.

MSC Euribia made its historic maiden voyage from Saint Nazaire, France, on August 3, 2023. During this landmark journey, the ship was able to perform 11% better than her “digital twin.” The “digital twin” is a virtual reproduction of the zero emissions ship, contributing to optimum energy flow and utilization, saving 43 tons of fuel.

The ship’s exceptional performance during the voyage was due to energy-efficient measures that were implemented, including the use of only two out of four engines at any given time and the incorporation of various energy-saving features such as optimal speed profiles, special routing, trim, engine configuration, and strict optimization of hotel-related energy consumption, which included the HVAC system.

Special Features of the MSC Euribia

Gross Tonnage: 184,011

Length: 1085 ft

Width: 141 ft

Height: 241 ft

Passenger capacity: 6,334

Engines and fuels: Four Wärtsilä Dual Fuel engines: 2 x 16V46DF and 2 x 12V46DF

Engines capable of running on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and on Low-Sulfur Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

The completion of MSC Euribia’s maiden voyage forges an opportunity for the next ships in the MSC fleet to undergo optimization for environmentally friendly, low carbon emission voyages.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement, that proves net-zero cruising is possible today. Our engineers on board and our crew led by Captain Battinelli did a fantastic job optimizing the ship’s operation. MSC Euribia truly has the most energy-efficient cruise ship design to date, but we need greater availability of renewable fuels for the wider maritime industry to consistently repeat this feat. With the right level of support from governments and international institutions in incentivizing acceleration of technological advancements and renewable fuels availability, the industry can achieve net-zero emissions cruising by 2050.” said Michele Francioni, Senior Vice President of Optimization for MSC Group’s Cruise Division.

In future years, MSC Cruises is focusing its goals on advancing technologies to use non-carbon and renewable energy. Currently, the Group is working alongside fuel providers and hoping to use green methanol and synthetic e-fuels for decarbonization. If MSC Group is successful, these fuels will be used universally among all cruise lines.

Are you interested in sailing with an energy efficient cruise line in the future? Let us know in the comments below!

By Adalyn Dugas