As Regent Seven Seas Cruises prepares to debut Seven Seas Grandeur this November, the cruise line focuses on curating its most mouth watering culinary venture to date. Bernhard Klotz, Vice President of Food and Beverage, has created over 130 new dishes along with his culinary team. These recipes and other elevated guest favorites will delight diners in aroma, texture, flavor, and presentation.

“For over 30 years we have provided our guests with the highest standards in luxury travel, from personalized on-board service and immersive destination experiences, to perfecting epicurean offerings across the world’s most luxurious fleet,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “As a celebration of Regent’s heritage, Seven Seas Grandeur has been stunningly reimagined for the future, enhancing the eclectic culinary experiences found on board through delightfully refined menus and beautifully reimagined specialty restaurants.”

Dive into Delicious Dining Options

Sette Mari at La Veranda: The Regent culinary team made a special visit in recent years to Puglia, Italy, to develop dishes for this italian restaurant. Authentic recipes from Italy’s Masserias such as sformato di ricotta , cozze alla marinara e pepperoncino , and zucchine Ripiene are just a few of the options that guests will be able to choose from.

Pacific Rim: The zen-inspired atmosphere of this restaurant is sure to bring guests into a state of tranquility. Dishes will excite those with diverse taste palettes with options to choose from such as a duck confit adobo accompanied by adlai risotto, XO sauce, foie gras and shimeji mushrooms, and a plant-based Pacific Rim poke salad comprising of vegetable crudité, tofu, avocado, wakame, miso and sesame.

Compass Rose: Guests will be able to design their own menu options at Compass Rose. They will have the opportunity to indulge in completely unique flavor combinations in pastas, main features, side dishes and more!

Prime 7 – The Signature Steakhouse: Francis Mallman’s Los Fuegos restaurant inspires this steakhouse with dishes like Galician chorizo and New Zealand lamb chops.

Chartreuse: The French inspired restaurant will feature 13 new dishes, many of which are crafted to emulate an experience at 3-star Michelin restaurant L’Auberge du Vieux Puits in Narbonne, France. Gerard Bertrand wines will be found on the menu such as Heritage Kosmos, a full-bodied organic red blended with Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre grape varieties.

By Adalyn Dugas