Celebrate The Holidays At Sea With Oceania Cruises

As the holiday season approaches, why not embrace the joyous and festive celebrations aboard one of Oceania Cruises’ seven ships?

During the holiday seasons of 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, more than 40 sailings departing from Miami, Lima, Sydney, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai are available for guests to indulge in the cultural diversity of many alluring destinations.

HOLIDAY ITINERARIES

The highlight of the upcoming 2023-2024 season is the Caribbean Wanderlust voyage, spanning 12 days, on Oceania Cruises’ Vista. The ship will commence and culminate in Miami and cover the islands of Dominica, St. Lucia, and more, setting sail on December 18, 2023.

Guests can explore a wide range of destinations, from the inviting beaches of the Caribbean and the lively atmosphere of Latin America to delighting in the exotic islands scattered throughout Polynesia and visiting prominent locations in Australia to embarking on captivating Arabian expeditions.

Christmas: On Christmas Eve, enjoy the reading and entertainment of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, visits from Santa Claus and his helpers, carol singing, glistening evening shows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guests can also expect special dedicated services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Chanukkah: A beautiful display for the lighting of the Menorah.

“Cruising aboard a luxurious ship replete with celebratory menus, glistening decorations and festive entertainment is an extraordinary way to spend the holiday season,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Our collection of festive itineraries explores enticing locales the world over, creating memories to last a lifetime.”

More Value for This Holiday Season

Oceania Cruises is dedicated to providing travelers with “simply more” value-adding perks during the holiday season. Guests seeking luxury cruising experiences on the high seas will receive exceptional value with their voyage fare, including some remarkable features such as free round-trip airfare and airport transfers, ample credits of up to $1,600 per stateroom to indulge in their preferred tours ashore, and a comprehensive beverage package, featuring a vast selection of vintage Champagnes, premium wines, and international beers, accessible during lunch and dinner at the ship’s restaurants.

Exquisitely crafted to enhance the guest’s experience by creating unforgettable memories in captivating destinations and offering access to indulgent experiences, “simply more” unlocks the magic of the winter holidays aboard Oceania Cruises. The offer is available for all new sailing reservations embarking on or after October 1, 2023.

HOLIDAY Voyages in 2023-2024

Leewards’ Treasures: 12-day voyage from Miami to Miami on Insignia. Bask in the warmth of the Caribbean’s Leeward Islands, a marvelous combination of sophisticated European charm, stunning landscapes, and picturesque harbors, all enhanced with glittering beaches. Set sail on December 17, 2023.

Caribbean Wonders: 12-day voyage from Miami to Miami on Vista. Experience the vibrant Caribbean sunshine and joy on this revitalizing holiday getaway to the beguiling Dominica, St. Lucia, and more exotic Eastern Caribbean locales. Departing on December 18, 2023.

Latin America’s Charm: 24-day voyage from Lima to Buenos Aires on Marina. Embrace the celebration of Latin America’s joyful spirit, from the ethereal terrains of Peru’s desert landscapes to Uruguay’s and Argentina’s multifaceted sophistication culminating with a unique passage through the remarkable Antarctica. The voyage departs on December 18, 2023.

Australia’s Essence: 14-day voyage from Sydney to Bali on Regatta. Rejoice in Australia’s East Coast’s abundant charm and allure, from renowned vineyards and pulsating galleries to the iconic Gold Coast and Great Barrier Reef, culminating in Indonesia’s Bali’s breathtaking beauty. Departures commence on December 21, 2023.

Sapphire Seas’ Harmony: 12-day voyage from Miami to Miami on Sirena. Celebrate the Caribbean’s festive season amid various fascinating destinations such as the resplendent St. Barts, the exhilarating Dominican Republic, and the captivating Dominica, all culminating in luminous Guadeloupe and Barbados. Departures commence on December 22, 2023.

Tropics’ Serenity: 24-day voyage from Singapore to Papeete on Nautica. Spend nearly a month island hopping along the Tropic of Capricorn. Discover lush Australian treasures, snorkel the Great Barrier Reef, immerse in rich Polynesian culture, or surrender to the serenity of crystalline lagoons. Set sail on December 28, 2023.

Arabian Splendor: 10-day voyage from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on Riviera. Marvel at the stunning desert cities of Oman and the UAE – a stunning combination of exquisite palaces, mosques, and sleek modern architecture, experience an overnight stay in Mumbai and visit the remote Sir Bani Yas, home to over 17,000 exotic animals. Departures begin on December 29, 2023.

HOLIDAY Voyages in 2024-2025

Secret Caribbean Coves: 10-day voyage from Miami to Miami onboard Vista. Ditch the dreary clouds on an illuminating escapade through the flourishing Caribbean. The itinerary features ample opportunities to hike majestic peaks, snorkel crystal-clear waters, revel in local rum, and relax on picturesque beaches. Departures begin on December 17, 2024.

Mayan Mangroves: 14-day voyage from Miami to Bridgetown onboard Sirena. Celebrate the holiday season exploring the lands of the Maya, where you will uncover remarkable ancient pyramids and delicate coral reefs. Indulge in cheeky monkey sightings in Costa Rica and admire the vivid candy-colored architecture in Dutch Antilles. Set sail on December 21, 2024.

Antarctic and Patagonia’s Adventure: 24-day voyage from Lima to Buenos Aires onboard Marina. Experience the extraordinary adventure through the breathtaking Chilean Fjords, the Antarctic’s icy shores, the Falkland Islands mingling with penguins, and vibrant Buenos Aires. An overnight stay is included. Departing on December 21, 2024.

Festive Caribbean: 14-day voyage from Miami to Miami onboard Insignia. Make lifelong memories on a comprehensive exploration of the pristine Caribbean. Vibrant Dutch Antilles, Barbados’ rum distilleries, Puerto Rico’s exuberant energy, and idyllic St. Vincent cays are just some of the ports of call. Commencing on December 22, 2024.

Sheiks to Shrines: 21-day voyage from Abu Dhabi to Singapore onboard Riviera. Unleash your spirit of adventure in exotic lands, from the vast sandy expanses of the UAE and India’s ornate Hindu temples to the tropical paradises of Southeast Asia. Overnight stays in Mumbai, Yangon, and Singapore boost the excitement. Departures begin on December 22, 2024.

Australia’s Wonders: 20-day voyage from Sydney to Perth onboard Regatta. Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip exploring Australia’s northern coastline, with the iconic Great Barrier Reef shimmering offshore, vivid Aboriginal culture, and a pioneering spirit. Overnight stays in Bali and Perth will be enjoyed. Departing on December 22, 2024.

Beyond the Panama Canal: 14-day voyage from Miami to Los Angeles onboard Nautica. Welcome the New Year with a memorable passage through the Panama Canal, visiting Cartagena’s UNESCO World Heritage site and the luxuriant Puntarenas on either side. The cruise concludes with a voyage along Mexico’s luminous west coast. The voyage is scheduled to depart on December 23, 2024.