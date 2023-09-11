Asian Adventures: Journey to the Far East

Ever wanted to explore the wonders of Asia by sea? From the temples of Malaysia to the ruins of Siam, Thailand, several cruise lines offer multiple itineraries to Asia and beyond, allowing you to explore the wonders of the Far East one country at a time. In this blog, I’ll be sharing some of the many cruise lines that offer itineraries to Asia.

To learn more about exploring Asia by sea, keep reading!

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Photo by Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line offers a plethora of itineraries that explore Asia, with destinations such as Japan, Thailand, Qatar, South Korea, and many more. Cruise lengths to Asia range from 4 to 20 days, allowing guests to select the best cruise that meets their needs. The cruise line offers itineraries to Asia throughout the year, but most cruises occur from October to May. Additionally, some itineraries offer land tours of different destinations if you want a more detailed exploration of specific locations.

Manama, Bahrain : Photo by Norwegian Cruise Line

One of the shorter cruises is the 7-day cruise to the Middle East onboard the Norwegian Dawn. There are two versions of this cruise, one where the departure is from Dubai, UAE, and the other where the departure is from Doha, Qatar. During this cruise, you will visit Doha, Qatar, Manama, Bahrain, Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Dubai, UAE. You can visit historical museums and artifacts at these locations, such as the 15th-century Arad Fort in Bahrain, and explore coastlines and sand dunes.

The upcoming dates for these cruises are December 13- December 20, 2023, for the cruise departing from Dubai, UAE, and December 20- December 27, 2023 for the cruise departing from Doha, Qatar. For more information about the cruise to the Middle East, please visit Norwegian Cruise Line.

Phuket, Thailand: Photo by Norwegian Cruise Line

One of the longer cruises is the 15-day onboard the Norwegian Sun. This cruise will depart from Singapore, Singapore on the day of departure. During this cruise, you will visit Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, and Qatar. At these locations, you can visit Buddhist temples in Thailand, tour the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum in Mumbai, and traverse sand dunes, among other activities.

The upcoming dates for this cruise are March 28, 2025 – April 12, 2025. For more information about the trip, please visit Norwegian Cruise Line.

For whenever and wherever you want to visit Asia, Norwegian Cruise has an itinerary for you.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL CRUISE LINE

Spectrum of the Sea’s North Sky Bar : Photo by Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International Cruise Line has a vast selection of itineraries to Asia, with destinations such as China, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Oman, and many more. Cruises, specifically for Asia, range from 3 days to 16 days onboard the Spectrum of the Seas, allowing guests to select the cruise that is best for their needs and interests.

Singapore’s Multicultural Medley : Photo by Royal Caribbean

The shortest cruise is the 3-night Penang Cruise onboard the Spectrum of the Seas. This cruise is a round-trip that departs from Singapore, goes to Malaysia, and then returns to Singapore, on the day of disembarkation. In Singapore, you will be able to visit Singapore Multicultural Medley, try local cuisine, and explore tropical landscapes. Onboard the Spectrum of Seas, you will be able to view the world from 300 ft above sea level, sky dive using the world’s first skydiving simulator at sea, among other activities. In Penang,Malaysia, you will visit Burmese temples, visit the famous Blue Mansion, and try local cuisine.

This cruise is available throughout the year, but the cheapest fare embarks from Singapore on March 18, 2024.

Kumamoto Castle, Japan : Photo by Royal Caribbean

One of the longest cruises is the 12-night Singapore to Tokyo cruise onboard the Spectrum of the Seas. This cruise has two versions: one departs in Singapore and travels to Tokyo, and another departs from Tokyo and journeys to Singapore. During this cruise, you will visit Singapore, Vietnam, China, and various cities in Japan, including Nagasaki and Tokyo. At these locations, you can visit historical locations and Buddhist temples, view cities from high in the sky, and try local cuisine. For more information about this trip, please visit Royal Caribbean.

Photo by Royal Caribbean

In addition to cruises that are specifically for Asia, there are also specialty cruises, such as the Ultimate World Cruise and the Arabian Gulf & North Africa Cruise, among other trans-Atlantic cruises that include destinations in Asia.

If you want to explore Asia, Royal Caribbean has plenty of cruises to choose from to suit your needs.

SILVERSEA CRUISE LINE

Photo by Silverseas

Silversea Cruises offers a plethora of itineraries to Asia and beyond, with destinations such as Indonesia, Mumbai, Canada, China, Singapore, and many more. Cruise lengths range from 6 to 36 days, allowing guests to select the best cruise that suits their needs. Additionally, most cruises offer an All- Inclusive Asia Package, allowing guests to take advantage of amenities such as private chauffeur services, shore excursions, and personalized services such as individual butlers and 24-hour dining service.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam : Photo by Silversea

The shortest cruise is the 6-day from Vietnam to Singapore onboard the Silver Muse. During this cruise, you will visit Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore. Before your departure from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, you will be able to visit historical museums, ride on the River Saigon, and try local cuisine. Onboard the Silver Muse, you will be able to relax in the Zagara Salon, enjoy the Panorama Lounge, the casino, and the fitness center, among other activities. In Thailand, you will be able to visit sacred sites and ruins of the old Kingdom of Siam, try local cuisine, and shop through the bustling streets. In Singapore, you will be able to visit UNESCO World Heritage sites, view skyscrapers, and temples, and try local cuisine.

The upcoming dates for this cruise are November 2- November 8, 2023. For more information about the trip, please visit Silversea.

The City of Petra: Aqaba, Jordan : Photo by Silversea

One of the longest cruises is the 35-day trip from Singapore to Athens onboard the Silver Whisper. During this cruise, you will visit Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, India, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, and Greece. At these locations you will be able to visit ancient and historic cities such as Alexandria, Egypt and the lost city of Petra, in what is now known as Aqaba, Jordan, as well as places of worship, museums, and try local cuisine. Onboard the Silver Whisper, you will be able to use panoramic lounges, the Zagara beauty salon, the pool deck, and the show lounge, among other activities.

The upcoming dates for this cruise are April 26- May 31, 2024. For more information about the trip, please visit Silversea.

Bangkok, Thailand : Photo by SilverSea

These are only some of the many cruise lines with destinations in Asia. So wherever, in Asia you want to visit, and however long you may have for a trip, there will be an itinerary perfect for you. What are you waiting for? Sail away, and explore the Far East today!

by Kashaf Rashid