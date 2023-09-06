Explora Journeys Celebrates Float Out of EXPLORA II and Steel Cutting of EXPLORA III

Today, Explora Journeys celebrated two maritime milestones: the float out of EXPLORA II and the Steel Cutting of EXPLORA III at Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Italy!

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

Attendees:

The main Ligurian and Genoese authorities, The President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, the Mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys, and Leonardo Massa, Managing Director Explora Journeys & MSC Cruises for Italy.

Fincantieri, the shipbuilding company: CEO and General Manager, Pierroberto Folgiero, and the General Manager of the Merchant Ships Division, Luigi Matarazzo.

“The double event today marks another major step forward on our mission to redefine ocean travel for today’s discerning luxury travelers,” said Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys. “Following the successful launch of EXPLORA I and the incredibly positive feedback from the first guests, travel advisors and media, who had a chance to experience the Ocean State of Mind, the story continues, and we are now beyond thrilled to witness the next important construction milestones for both EXPLORA II and our first LNG powered ship EXPLORA III. We are proud that our four ships are built by Fincantieri, further underlining our commitment to Italy.”

EXPLORA JOURNEYs h IGHLIGHTS