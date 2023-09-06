MSC Cruises and The Miami Dolphins Reveal Multi-Year Partnership

MSC Cruises has announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium in preparation for the 2023 football season! The Miami Dolphins have designated MSC Cruises as their Official Cruise Line, offering the company an array of marketing and advertising prospects at the Hard Rock Stadium. This will include prominent in-stadium advertising, entitlement to the stadium’s 100 Level, and numerous commercial placements.

“We are incredibly proud to become the Official Cruise Line of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida isn’t just home to our U.S. headquarters and many of our team members, but it’s also an important source market for MSC Cruises, as we bring even more of our modern, innovative ships to the Cruise Capital of the World and open our new state-of-the art terminal at PortMiami next year,” said Suzanne Salas, Senior Vice President of Marketing & E-commerce, MSC Cruises USA. “The Miami Dolphins is a beloved institution in Miami and for NFL fans across the nation, and we know cruise fans love football. This partnership with the Miami Dolphins will bring awareness to MSC Cruises as a perfect vacation option for Dolphins fans through various collaborations with the team and Hard Rock Stadium.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

MSC Cruises will be featured on the stadium’s 100 Level, home to the Miami Dolphins, and hosts various high-profile events such as international racing, tennis, soccer, college football, and concerts.

The partnership will offer MSC Cruises several other branding opportunities, such as email marketing, social media exposure, in-stadium branding on game day, inclusion in-game day broadcasts, and sponsorship of the Miami Dolphins Football Unites sustainability initiatives.

“We are excited to partner once again with MSC Cruises in our pursuit to continue elevating the fan experience,” said Katharine Bohlmann, Miami Dolphins Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “As two organizations with a large footprint within South Florida, this was an organic partnership that aligns with our organizational values and dedication to the South Florida community.”

