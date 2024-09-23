Touring the North

For 21 years, Thund consulting firm has been teaching the world about the delicate balance of Iceland’s plant and animal life.

Using meticulous research, the scientists at Thund offer educational tours that focus on Icelandic flora and fauna. They cater not only to individuals, but also to large corporations, teaching them to integrate eco-friendly strategies into their work.

“In every leaf, rock, and drop of water, there’s a story about our world,” says Soffia Arnporsdottir, Thund’s owner and manager.

“At Thund, we are dedicated to uncovering these stories through a blend of science and exploration…. Our tours are about seeing, understanding and preserving nature.”

By Alex Darlington

