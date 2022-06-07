Piraeus, An Athens Alternative for Cruisers

Every port city has Its day in the sun and none shine brighter than Piraeus, Greece. No seafaring sailor is worthy of the title without a call on this ancient port sometime in his career. Of course Athens gets its fair share of the Aegean spotlight, but without Piraeus it would be landlocked for cruise guests.

It would be unthinkable to visit Athens without viewing the wonders of Greece, the Acropolis, the Parthenon and the alleys of Plaka. But for guests that have been to the Greek capital before, why not expand those inquisitive horizons and explore Piraeus with its treasure trove of history, basking in a world of its own.

Start with a visit to the Archaeological Museum featuring ruins of the ancient theater and bronze statues recovered from the sea as recently as 1959. The ruins of the Hellenistic Theater of Zea, built in the 2nd century are adjacent to the museum.

Entering the The Bay of Zea through the remains of the ancient walls is well worth a stroll reliving the city’s endemic maritime history. The view of modern Piraeus and the marina loaded with luxurious yachts paints a colorful contrasting landscape.

The oval shaped harbor of Mikrolimano was at one time Athen’s main naval port. Today it is a sought after destination renowned for its upscale seafood restaurants although the daily catch of seafood at more reasonable rates can be found almost anywhere in the city

Destroyed by bombing in 1944, the Church of the Holy Trinity has been rebuilt and serves as a focal point of the city. Although the city maintains its own colorful appeal, it’s the access to the islands of the Aegean that contributes to its popularity. Dozens of ferries depart from the Port of Piraeus on scheduled trips to over 20 different islands of the Greek archipelago. Make it a day trip or stay overnight or longer on these havens of paradise.

The city’s character is one thing but it’s the convenience for cruise passengers that contributes to its popularity. You’ll find hotel rates far less than those in the metro area of Athens and the slower pace of life is a calmer alternative for a pre or post cruise stay.