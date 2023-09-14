Prepare To Be Captivated By A World of Magic With Princess Cruises

Today, Princess Cruises announced the debut of the Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise beginning on October 7, 2023, in a magical week-long voyage aboard Discovery Princess!

The Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise comes as an exclusive partnership between Princess Cruises and the Academy of Magical Arts’ Magic Castle in Hollywood, California.

The Magic Castle is known for being a sanctuary for the world’s greatest magicians. For over six decades, it has promoted and cultivated careers in magical performances. The Magic Castle™ Victorian mansion is an elusive world only open to members of the Academy. Guests are welcomed into the clubhouse to find rare memorabilia, magnificent posters, and gorgeous multi-room dining areas.

In an exciting and rare collaboration, Princess Cruises will lift the veil and debut a never before seen world of magical experiences. This specially themed, seven-day cruise will sail roundtrip from Los Angeles, beginning with day-long stops at three popular coastal California destinations: San Francisco, San Diego, and Ensenada, Mexico.

Magic at Sea

Performances: Top magicians will perform in the Princess Theater and throughout the ship.

Events: Participate in magic workshops and lectures, such as a historical presentation with the founding family of the Magic Castle or watch a film with Movies Under the Stars.

Dining: Find inspiration in “Taste of Magic” cocktails and a “Magic of Cooking” demonstration.

“With this inaugural Magic Castle™ Conjurer’s Cruise, for the first time, Magic Castle™ Enterprises will offer elements of the Magic Castle™ experience outside the walls of our members-only establishment. The cruise will be a true celebration of the magical arts, connecting magicians from our acclaimed community with enthusiasts who are fascinated by this mysterious world. We look forward to sharing the magic as we sail upon the stunning Discovery Princess, making our way along our gorgeous, and native, California coast,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle™ Enterprises.

Are you ready for an enchanting adventure with Princess Cruises? Don’t forget to book your stay before it disappears!

By Adalyn Dugas