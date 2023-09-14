‘Family Feud Live’ Game Show to Sail Aboard New Carnival Cruise Ships in 2024

Carnival Cruise Lines’ Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras were the first to bring Family Feud Live to the seas. Now, the game show will be featured aboard at least a dozen more Carnival Cruise Line ships in 2024!

“Family Feud Live is such a fun and unique entertainment option because guests get into the action and participate in the same way they’ve watched the game played on TV. Building on its popularity by bringing it to more ships will ensure that more of our guests get to experience the fun and friendly competition of Family Feud Live,” said Chris Nelson, Vice President of Entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line.

Family Feud Live features the same format as the iconic TV show through a partnership with Fremantle, the British television company. In the cruise line addition, five-person teams of two compete in the game rounds to qualify for the Fast Money round, where they will win special prizes.

New Entertainment to Set Sail

Carnival Vista: September 16, 2023

Carnival Legend: September 30, 2023

Carnival Pride: November 19, 2023

Carnival Miracle: December 14, 2023

Carnival Jubilee: December 23, 2023

Carnival Panorama: March 2, 2024

Carnival Horizon: March 30, 2024

Carnival Liberty: May 26, 2024

Carnival Luminosa: June 20, 2024

Carnival Spirit: July 23, 2023

Carnival Magic: August 18, 2024

Carnival Dream: October 5, 2023

Will you be joining Family Feud Live with Carnival? For more information visit Carnival Cruise Line for more details.

By Adalyn Dugas