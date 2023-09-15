Royal Caribbean’s Making an Icon: Creating Flavors for Everyone

Today, Royal Caribbean International premiered episode 11, “Making an Icon: Creating Flavors For Everyone,” Royal Caribbean’s video series that takes guests behind the scenes on delivering the world’s best vacation in 2024.

ABOUT “MAKING AN ICON” EPISODE 11

Making an Icon: Creating Flavors for Everyone,” the first installment, explores the procedures involved in concocting the ideal blend of beverages that cater to all eight neighborhoods. The geniuses responsible for devising the menus and experiences conduct extensive research and experimentation to develop fresh recipes, inventive variations on favorites, and diverse serving ware, resulting in a delightful assortment of beverages that cater to all tastes, ranging from extravagant milkshakes to champagne bars that serve beverages on the go, coffee-based cocktails, and other non-alcoholic options.