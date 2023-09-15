Princess Cruise Launches “Hollywood Insider” Themed Cruises in October 2023

Princess Cruise announced that it is debuting a series of three “Hollywood Insider” themed cruises, onboard California Coastal voyages in October 2023.

“As the leading cruise line on the west coast and with our connection to Hollywood as the idyllic, co-starring backdrop on ‘The Love Boat,’ it’s a natural fit for us to introduce a series of cruises highlighting notable entertainment industry artists who have shaped television and film through the decades,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises.”

The cruise lengths range from 3-7 days, and the itineraries are listed below:

Hollywood Insider with 80’s Primetime Stars : This 5-day cruise onboard the Majestic Princess, sailing from Vancouver to Los Angeles, features actors such as Linda Gray, Ellen Ewing, Charlene Tilton, Sheree J. Wilson, and Christopher Atkins. The upcoming dates for this cruise are October 3-7 2023.

Hollywood Insider: Behind the Screen EFX: 3-day cruise onboard the Crown Princess, sailing from Seattle to Vancouver featuring artists, such as Michael Westmore, Johnnie Spence, and Tym Buchaarern. The upcoming dates for this cruise are October 16-19, 2023.

Hollywood Insider: Music Connection: A 7-day cruise onboard Discovery Princess, sailing from the coast of California to Los Angeles, featuring artists, such as Allan Dennis Rich, Freda Payne, Al Jardine, Kimberley Locke, and Leo Rossi. The upcoming dates for this cruise are October 21-28, 2023.

For more information about the themed cruises click here.

by Kashaf Rashid