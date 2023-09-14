Royal Caribbean Reveals Hideaway Beach, Adult-Exclusive Day Resort

Hideaway Beach, a secluded destination far from the kids, is the latest addition to Royal Caribbean International’s Coco Beach Club! This adult-only escape is coming soon in 2024.

“Hideaway Beach is a completely new vibe and experience that vacationers are looking for on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Everything from its hidden-like location to the exclusive beach and pools to the private cabanas is designed for adults who want a day just for them. There are experiences for everyone on a Royal Caribbean vacation, and that’s at the heart of our private island and its popularity. Whether it’s thrill or chill, family time or time to celebrate, families and friends can create their ‘perfect’ vacation day without compromise, and Hideaway Beach adds to what continues to be an unmatched combination of ways to do just that,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Features an Adult Getaway

Hideaway Beach: Guests can enjoy turquoise shoreline views while listening to a live DJ by the pool. Relax in pool hammocks and swings with a drink from a swim-up bar.

Hideaway Pool: With poolside and in-pool lounge seating, vacationers can enjoy a temperature-controlled infinity pool.

Hideaway cabanas: Take a break from the party with one of the resort’s provided cabanas. Each cabana will feature a poolside service with a push-to-call button and a mini fridge.

The Hideout: This spot offers an exclusive upgrade with 10 VIP Hideout Cabanas and a heated infinity plunge pool.

Grab a Quick Bite

On the Rocks: Listen to live musicians at an al fresco bar with a frozen margarita or mai tai.

Hideaway Bar : Guests can sip and relax without ever leaving the pool with this swim-up bar.

Slice of Paradise: Enjoy a classic pepperoni pizza or something more island-inspired like the Bahamian guava chicken barbecue pizza at this convenient and tropical pizza eatery.

Snack Shack: Feel at home with your favorite menu items such as chicken sandwiches, burgers and fries, salads, and more.

Beach Bars: Two full-service bars will be located on either side of the beachfront getaway.

By Adalyn Dugas