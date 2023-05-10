Regent Seven Seas Cruises Shares First Look Of Signature Restaurant Prime 7

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has shared a first look at a signature steakhouse aboard the brand’s newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur! Guests can begin feasting at this dining space in November 2023 once the ship sets sail!

MORE ABOUT PRIME 7

Studio DADO designed Prime 7.

The dining space resembles a classic New York steakhouse during the 19th to 20th century, with a hint of modern design touches.

Prime 7 has a wall of antique travel cases and black-and-white photography, giving guests the taste of a well-traveled diner.

“The culmination of a 30-year heritage of perfection, Seven Seas Grandeur’s Prime 7 is the latest evolution in luxury dining at sea,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Studio DADO’s re-imagined Prime 7 plays into a joyful sense of curiosity and nostalgia with the delicate craftsmanship that is woven throughout the space. Seven Seas Grandeur redefines the standard of luxury, and the ship’s dining venues are among the most elegant and sophisticated of any luxury cruise brand. We cannot wait to showcase her to our valued guests later this year.”

MORE ABOUT THE MENU

Guests can enjoy a menu with a wide range of appetizers, entrees, and desserts for all to enjoy.

Some highlights are jumbo lump crab cakes with tartar sauce and lemon, Black Angus Beef steak tartare with truffle-beer bread, or succulent jumbo shrimp with a citrus cocktail sauce.

Dessert options include a 14-layer chocolate mousse cake, a caramel chocolate sundae, cheese plates, and fresh seasonal berries with crème anglaise.

Meat options include New York strip, porterhouse, and filet mignon.

“Regent’s guests are among the hospitality world’s most sophisticated travelers,” says Yohandel Ruiz, one of the four Founders of Studio DADO. “Every element of Seven Seas Grandeur’s Prime 7 has been treated as a piece of art – from the stitched ceilings to the whiskey decanters, to the fashion-inspired furniture, each detail was hand-selected to transport guests to a familiar time.”

Click here to learn more about Prime 7 in an exclusive video interview