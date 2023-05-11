Explora Journeys Presents New Program Dedicated For Multi-Generational Families

Today Explora Journeys announces a new initiative called the Journey Together Gatherings program, dedicated to big families and groups traveling together. The brand invites families to create their own ‘home at sea’ with a list of accommodations and activities to discover for both children and adults.

MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The program will be available aboard EXPLORA 1 and EXPLORA II.

There will be 78 interconnecting suites with three categories: Ocean Suites, Ocean Penthouses, and Ocean Residences.

Introducing the Nautilus Club, a space for young kids and teenagers.

Destination experiences are created to maximize enjoyment for all generations.

“Designing our Journey Together Gatherings program has been a highly collaborative process with the travel advisor community,” said Chris Austin, Chief Sales Officer of Explora Journeys. “We are proud to launch this unique program, providing a valuable opportunity to target gatherings of friends and multi-generational families.”

Journey Together Gathering program

Guests booking a minimum of three/maximum of four suites, with one suite required to be an Ocean Penthouse or Ocean Residence group, can enjoy this space together as a social hub, to gather, relax and enjoy each other’s company in a private setting.

GROWNUPS DEDICATED SPACE

Take a break and enjoy a nice cocktail or swim at the Helios Pool & Bar, a space reserved for adults.

YOUNGER GUESTS

Attractions of Nautilus Club guarantee that it will quickly become a hub for teenagers aged 6–17.

Kids can enjoy a choice of games, sports, adventures, and activities.

Kids will be supervised by Nautilus Club hosts certified in safeguarding children and following CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association) policies.

Nautilus Club offers PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iPads, and Oculus Pro.

A foosball and multi-game table.

A jukebox with streaming platforms Spotify and Apple.

Board games.

Digital library with books.

SAILING SAVINGS

When families journey together, there is a list of savings you don’t want to miss.

Infants aged 6–23 months** sail free of charge.

Children aged 2–17 years** can enjoy up to 50% off the journey fare.

To benefit from this offer, infants and children must be registered as the third or fourth guests in the same suite. (The first and second guests are not eligible, regardless of their age at time of sailing.)

“The team here at Explora Journeys has ensured that all children and young people who journey with us will be as entertained, enriched and invigorated as our more experienced, discerning travelers,” said Matteo Mancini, Explora Journeys Youth Entertainment Senior Manager.

Will you join the family fun with the Explora Journeys Journey Together program? Let us know in the comments!