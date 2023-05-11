New Bahamas Cruise Port Set To Open This Month

Nassau Cruise Port and Global Ports Holding announced exciting news for the new Bahamas Cruise Port!

After a four-year project to transform and expand, the port will be open to the public on May 26, 2023!

MORE ABOUT THE PORT

ENKA constructed the $300 million project.

The new port will be a landmark destination in Nassau for cruise passengers, stopover guests, and Bahamians.

Nassau Cruise Port will be able to accommodate six cruise ships, per day, including three Icon-class ships.

The new port will act as a place to showcase the history of the city of Nassau with entertainment and cultural additions.

The port will have a plaza inviting guests to explore the Junkanoo museum, Bahamian retail and food, theater, event and entertainment experiences, state-of-the-art security technology, an art gallery, and new green spaces.

“After three years of planning, and three years of development and construction, we are so thrilled to be able to unveil the new Nassau Cruise Port to cruise passengers, tourists and the Bahamian community,” said Mike Maura Jr., CEO and Director, Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. “We want each and every visitor to have a remarkable, memorable experience in Nassau, and we are excited to proudly display Bahamian goods, culture and warm hospitality to our guests. Cruise tourism is a critical part of the Bahamian economy, and the cruise industry is equally dependent on The Bahamas.”

The Nassau Cruise Port will have an increased capacity from 20,000 passengers per day to over 30,000 passengers per day. The team believes there will be four million cruise visitors by the end of 2023.

“We are so proud of what we have accomplished at Nassau Cruise Port. This revitalization journey means so much more than just the construction of new buildings and beautiful design aesthetics, but also the promotion of Bahamian heritage and culture and countless new opportunities for the people of The Bahamas,” said Mehmet Kutman, Chairman & CEO of Global Ports Holding Plc. “The improvements made at NCP will showcase a Nassau that’s reimagined and ensures that Nassau will be the leading cruise port in The Caribbean.”

