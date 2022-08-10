Regent Seven Seas Cruises Reveal New 2024/2025 Voyage Collection

Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas has revealed new itineraries for the 2024/2025 cruise season! The cruise line will sail 60 new port-intensive itineraries, 21 more sailings than the cruise line’s 2023-2024 season, to unique destinations in Africa, Arabia, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and New England.

The 2024-2025 Voyage Collection sailings range from seven nights up to the 150-night 2025 World Cruise, Away in Wonder, and also features four Grand Voyages where guests spends weeks onboard calling on dozens of unique ports.

“Our 2024-2025 Voyage Collection has been curated to provide guests the chance to experience new cultures and gain new perspectives, across thousands of nautical miles,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The collection is filled with opportunity after opportunity to connect with the world around us. With multiple new ports of call, a plethora of overnight stays in port, and our enviable inclusion of unlimited shore excursions, our luxury cruises are the remedy for every traveler’s wanderlust.”

One of the best parts about booking with Regent Seven Seas is free, unlimited shore excursions included in your booking as well as round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada.

Regent Seven Seas 2024/2025 Cruises

Seven Seas Grandeur begins her inaugural Mediterranean season in July 2024. Commencing in Rome and ending in Barcelona, she will go on to sail five voyages. Highlight overnights include Monte Carlo, Monaco; Venice, Italy; and Istanbul, Turkey.

In August, she will sail across the Atlantic Ocean on a 16-night voyage from Barcelona to New York where she will begin her debut Canada & New England season and also visit Bermuda. Featuring five itineraries, ports of call include Newport, Rhode Island; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Montréal, Quebec; Corner Brook, Newfoundland; Saint John, New Brunswick; Boston, Massachusetts and Bar Harbor, Maine.

Seven Seas Splendor begins her Mediterranean season in April 2024 with three Western Mediterranean and Greek Isles cruises.

In May, the ship repositions to Northern Europe for 12 sailings that discover Monaco, France, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, England, Scotland, Wales, Greenland, Iceland and more. New ports of call include Santander, Spain; Heimaey, Iceland; Djupivogur, Iceland; Måløy, Norway and Calais, France.

Seven Seas Explorer will enjoy Summer 2024 in Alaska with 15, 7-night sailings and 2, 14-night sailings between Seward, Alaska and Vancouver, British Columbia. The ship then relocates to Japan in September with a 63-day Grand Voyage through Asia.

Seven Seas Voyager will spend the 2024 spring season in the Mediterranean. Beginning and ending her season in Lisbon, she will go on to cruise eight voyages. Highlight overnights in Istanbul, Turkey; Jerusalem, Israel; and Bordeaux, France. In June, she will sail one voyage in Northern Europe commencing in Lisbon, Portugal and ending in Antwerp, Belgium.

At the end of June, Seven Seas Voyager will start her 79-night Grand European Sojourn Grand Voyage through Europe and the Mediterranean.

Seven Seas Mariner will begin her summer 2024 season in May with sailings in the Caribbean and Panama Canal. The ship then sails to New York City for it’s 83-night Grand Arctic Adventure Grand Voyage.

Seven Seas Navigator visits the Mediterranean in May 2024, with a 10-night voyage starting in Athens, exploring the Adriatic Sea and completes its journey in Venice. There’s further exploration of the Mediterranean on a 10-night cruise that discovers Croatia, Italy, Greece, France, Spain and Monaco. The ship then sails eight Northern Europe voyages, three of which feature Saaremaa, Estonia; Esbjerg, Denmark; Vlissingen, Netherlands; and Calais, France as a brand-new port of call.

You can view all of the 2024-2025 Regent Seven Seas itineraries HERE.