A Viking Has Conquered The Great Lakes

More than two dozen zodiacs stand at the ready for excursions that search coastal waters for wildlife and two, million-dollar lightning fast Special Operations Boats take guests on thrilling wilderness rides that stoke an adrenaline rush. A fleet of kayaks is launched for an enjoyable paddle fest and for indelible memories, two six passenger submarines probe sights below the surface. Need it be said again, all complimentary!

Led by an expedition team and an authoritative scientist, actual research is conducted both onboard and ashore for all to witness. Expedition Central is an accessible venue that provides unique opportunities to interact with the experts and gain insight into the idiosyncrasies of our planet. To satisfy inquisitive minds, engaging enrichment seminars are conducted in The Aula, a stunning auditorium with a giant multimedia screen that retracts revealing a massive window to the open sea.

Panoramic views abound from exceptional vantage points throughout the vessel. Sit in the comfort of the outdoor couches of the Finse Terrace warmed by a lava rock fire pit. Sneak down to water level in The Hide, a lounge in the bow of the ship with ceiling to floor windows or enjoy a cocktail in the Explorers Lounge with wrap around views supplemented by live music. It’s the place to see and be seen. The aptly named Living Room with tasteful leather furnishings and accoutrements and unfettered views of the passing views. The evenings feature entertainment by a talented classical music duo. Allow me rephrase that… an extremely talented classical duo!