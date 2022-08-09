Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Testing Protocols

Norwegian Cruise Line hass announced revisions to its SailSAFE health protocols which make the embarkation process even easier for some guests. This season, passengers traveling with NCL will no longer have any pre-cruise COVID-19 testing protocols for vaccinated guests beginning on September 3, 2022. Unvaccinated guests will still need a negative test within 72 hours of sailing.

“Our long-awaited revisions to our testing and vaccination requirements bring us closer in line with the rest of society, which has learned to adapt and live with COVID-19, and makes it simpler and easier for our loyal guests to cruise on our three best-in-class brands. Health and safety is our top priority and we will continue to modify our robust SailSAFE program as the public health environment evolves,” said Frank Del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

The new testing policy will apply to all Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands including Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Guests should know that requirements for voyages departing from different destinations may require specific regulations so check where you’re cruising before you book. Even though protocols are no longer required, Norwegian still recommends that guests be up-to-date on vaccinations before travel for their safety.

Cruise COVID TEsting Changes:

Vaccinated guests aged 12 and older will no longer have any pre-cruise COVID-19-related protocols

Guests who are unvaccinated aged 12 and older or those who decline to provide proof of vaccination will need to present a negative administered PCR or Antigen test taken no more than 72 hours before boarding.

Guests ages 11 and under will not require any vaccination protocols

Vaccinated guests must be fully vaccinated at the destination they are embarking and/or traveling to and must provide proof of vaccination.

“The relaxation of protocols coupled with continued easing of travel restrictions and the reopening to cruise in more ports around the globe are meaningfully positive for our business as it reduces friction, expands the addressable cruise market, brings variety to itineraries and provides additional catalysts on the road to recovery,” Del Rio continuted.

Does this make your next cruise easier? Let us know in the comments!