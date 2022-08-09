Lighthouse Project Leads the Way

Exclusive river cruise purveyor Avalon Waterways, with sister companies Globus, Cosmos, and Monograms, has joined a new initiative, The Lighthouse Project, intended to spread understanding of world cultures while raising resources for the globe’s greater good.

“We asked ourselves how we can do more and waste less,” explains Sustainability Director Giles Hawke. “We’re supporting brilliant ideas in sustainability, like The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit group spearheading the largest cleanup in history by removing tons of plastic from our rivers and our oceans.”

The project is partnering with other cause-related charities like South African National Park Honorary Rangers, Cambodia-based Landmine Design, Trees4Travel, Wildland Firefigher Foundation, and Unicef. It’as supporting preservation projects like the National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee and British Columbia’s Squamish Lil’Wat Centre, and local schools in Tanzania, Vietnam, and elsewhere.

Avalon also hopes to unveil the first fully electric river cruise vessel by 2027.