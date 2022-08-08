One of the top luxury cruise lines has announced a revamped SailSafe Health and Safety protocols for guests. Starting September 3, 2022, Oceania Cruises has announced vaccinated travelers will no longer need to test to embark a sailing and unvaccinated travelers may embark by providing proof of a negative Antigen or PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding.

“We have been waiting a long time for this moment to arrive. The world has been re-opening quickly and once more, we are pleased to welcome all travelers, of all ages, to safely explore the world with comfort and ease aboard the small, luxurious ships of Oceania Cruises,” stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

New Oceania Cruises Embarkation Protocols

While Oceania is relaxing their testing protocols, the cruise line still strongly recommend all guests to be up to date with their vaccines and to test at their convenience prior to travel.

Oceania Cruises’ revised SailSafe base-level protocols for embarkation are as follows:

Vaccinated travelers aged 12 and older will not need to test to embark.

Un-vaccinated travelers will need to present a negative, medically administered covid-19 test. Antigen and PCR test results must not be more than 72 hours old at the time of boarding.

Travelers aged 11 and under are not subject to any vaccination requirements or testing protocols.

Vaccinated travelers must meet the generally-accepted definition of “fully vaccinated” based on the destination in which they are embarking the ship, and/or traveling to, and must provide proof of vaccination.

Travelers who cannot provide proof of vaccination will be considered unvaccinated and subject to any required testing protocols.

The cruie line also noted that all officers and crew will continue to be fully vaccinated and boosted also undergo regular, routine COVID-19 testing.

RELATED: EXTENSIVE REFURBISHMENTS COMING FOR OCEANIA CRUISES’ RIVIERA AND MARINA

Have you sailed with Oceania Cruises since they restarted operation? Let us know in the comments!