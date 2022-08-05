Schitt’s Creek Theme Cruise To Set Sail In 2023

Fans of the popular CBS show Schitt’s Creek are in luck! Flip Phone Events, the company that produces Golden Fans at Sea, a Golden Girls-themed cruise, is launching a cruise experience for diehard Schitt’s Creek fans this spring Spring 2023 from Miami. Fans are invited to book the cruise on board Celebrity Summit to relive the show and quotable lines on what is being called Moira’s Party Boat, Ew Cruising!

Departing on March 30, 2023, the four-day Caribbean cruise will leave from Miami and visit Key West and Nassau.

Schitt’s Creek ran from 2015 to 2020 on CBS and grew a cult-like following over the years. It was written by Dan Levy and his well-known father Eugene Levy, both of whom feature prominent roles on the show. It also stars the very funny Catherine O’Hara and Chris Elliot.

Schitt’s Creek Cruise Events

While aboard, guests can channel their favorite Schitt’s Creek character at a costume party, a night of 1000 Moiras, A Little Bit Alexis Pool Party, Jocelyn’s Bingo Jamboree, and a performance from a Jazzagirls drag troupe.

Featured performers on board include Shuga Cain from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Michael Judson Berry, actor and Moira Rose impersonator and drag performers Nina DiAngelo (Minneapolis) and Tenderoni (Chicago).

When guests arrive in Key West, they can participate in Schitt’s Creek-themed trivia, a Key West bar crawl, a wig party featuring Fruit Wine, and a soiree celebrating Moira’s film, The Crowening.

By the time your trip is over, you will be saying “Fold in the cheese” and “Ew David” on repeat!

Will you be cruising aboard this Schitt’s Creek theme cruise? Let us know in the comments!