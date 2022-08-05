Cruise Deal of the Week – August 5, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

It’s the first Friday of August and if you’re looking for a cruise vacation in the near future, do we have a deal for you! Those living in Florida are used to hopping on their ship for a last minute cruise, but how about those living in the Northeast? Cruises to Bermuda from New York City are growing in popularity and if you’ve never been to the island, now is a great time to book!

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

5-Day Bermuda Cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line

Embarking this Fall from New York City, Norwegian Joy will spend a day at sea before arriving the the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda. The ship spends two day at the island before a day at sea returning to the Big Apple. There are three dates to choose from; September 1, October 3 and November 26 so you can work the cruise around your schedule. The sailings in October and November start around $329 for an interior stateroom.

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away a few perks to qualified guests for booking, like free drinks, wifi, shore excursion credits, free airfare for a second guest, 50% reduced deposit and a whole lot more!

If you’ve never been to Bermuda, what are you waiting for?!