Seatrade Cruise Med Announces Keynote Panel

It’s been four years since the last Seatrade Cruise Med, making the upcoming gathering in Malaga, Spain all the more important. Kicking off on September 14, 2022, Seatrade Cruise Med is focused on the Mediterranean’s position as a top cruise destination and fostering future growth in the region.

Today, the conference announced the participants for the industry keynote panel which opens the event on the 14th. Moderated by Mary Bond, the Group Director of Seatrade Cruise, the panel will feature Figen Ayan – President of MedCruise, Marie-Caroline Laurent – Director General of CLIA Europe, Gianni Onorato – Chief Executive Officer of MSC Cruises, Chris Theophilides – Chief Executive Officer of Celestyal Cruises and Mario Zanetti – President of Costa Cruises.

“As we celebrate the long-awaited return of Seatrade Cruise Med, it’s even more exciting to welcome our attendees with an incredibly strong panel of industry experts to weigh in on current insights and trends emerging in the Mediterranean,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “This thought-provoking discussion will set the stage for our engaging conference programme, exploring how the industry can work together to spark change and navigate towards a stronger future for cruise.”

Cruise Industry Collaboration

The conference is put on through a partnership with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the world’s largest cruise trade association and a leading authority on the global cruise community.

"We are delighted to partner with Seatrade Cruise Med to host the State of the Mediterranean Cruise Industry panel featuring our world-renowned brands and industry visionaries and welcome the opportunity to share ideas and collaborate with one another and the wider cruise community as we plot the course toward a better future for cruise." - Kelly Craighead, President and CEO, Cruise Lines International Association

The State of the Mediterranean Cruise Industry Keynote is at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Trade Fairs and Congress Center of Málaga.