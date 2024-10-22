New Immersive Experiences on Norwegian Aqua & Luna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced new onboard experiences and expanded venues for its sister ships, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna. These vessels, part of the Prima Plus Class, are set to launch in April 2025 and 2026.

“We provide our guests with more to do with a variety of fun, exciting and elevated experiences for every type of traveler,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The two sister ships will introduce a brand-new venue to the fleet, the Aqua and Luna Game Zone, along with thoughtfully redesigned spaces and bringing back many more of our best-in-class offerings, beloved by our guests and inspired by their feedback. We look forward to our guests enjoying more of what they love on board and creating unforgettable memories aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.”

NEW EXPERIENCES

Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna will introduce the Aqua and Luna Game Zone, a revamped Galaxy Pavilion offering games for all ages, including virtual reality experiences like Space Racing and Beat Hero, as well as classic arcade games like Ms. Pac-Man and Donkey Kong.

The Bull’s Eye Bar will feature interactive dart games with automated scoring, complemented by a full-service bar offering handcrafted cocktails.

Tee Time, an interactive minigolf area themed around the “Wonders of the World,” will return even larger with 12 holes across two decks. A dedicated Pickleball Court will also be included based on guest feedback.

Enhanced Mandara Spa & Fitness Facilities

The Mandara Spa and Salon on Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna has been redesigned to promote tranquility. Key features include a two-story indoor waterfall and a marble staircase. New offerings include a Clay Sauna for detoxification and thalassotherapy loungers in the pool area to enhance relaxation. IV Drip Therapy is also available for hydration and nutrient boosts. The Thermal Suite now has double the heated loungers compared to previous ships, allowing more guests to enjoy ocean views. Amenities include a charcoal sauna, ice room, salt room, and flotation salt pool. The Pulse Fitness Center features modern equipment, cardiovascular machines, and a spin studio, as well as classes in yoga, mat Pilates, cycling, and stretching.

MORE AT SEA PROGRAM

NCL’s new More At Sea™ program, available for cruises starting January 1, 2025, offers travelers enhanced value with an unlimited open bar, more specialty dining credits, and additional Wi-Fi minutes. The package includes $50 shore excursion credits, free airfare for the second guest, and complimentary third and fourth guests on select cruises.

Caribbean Voyages Aboard the Latest Vessels

Starting April 2025, Norwegian Aqua will offer seven-day Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida, visiting Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island. The ship will then provide five and seven-day Bermuda cruises from New York City from August to October 2025, followed by Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami from October 2025 to April 2026.

On April 4, 2026, Norwegian Luna will begin its inaugural Caribbean season from Miami with western itineraries to Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Harvest Caye, Belize. It will then embark on seven-day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, including stops at the same tropical destinations as Norwegian Aqua.

Head to Norweigan’s website for more information!