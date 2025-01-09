Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches New Spotlight Voyages Collection

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced its 2025-2026 Spotlight Voyages, a curated collection of luxury experiences centered around gourmet cuisine, fine wines and whiskies, cultural heritage, media storytelling, sports, and bespoke jewelry making.

“There is an increased desire within ultra luxury travel for themed and special interest cruises and that’s why our teams have worked hard to create this incredible range of Spotlight Voyages,” said Jason Montague, incoming Chief Luxury Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Designed to enrich the cruising experience by engaging our guests in their passions through unique programs both onboard and ashore, this collection underscores Regent’s commitment to providing luxurious, meaningful travel experiences that inspire discovery and connection.”

MORE ABOUT THE COLLECTION

The Spotlight Voyages offers customized experiences that cater to guests’ passions, whether wine and whisky lovers, food enthusiasts, or sports fans. These immersive cruises feature memorable adventures, such as dining with award-winning chefs, golfing with professionals on legendary courses, and exploring the history of Fabergé eggs. Guests will have the chance to interact with hosts and experts through Q&A sessions, tastings, masterclasses, and lectures.

2025-2026 Spotlight Voyages include:

Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with Zinfandel Advocates & Producers(March 31, 2025 – 14 Nights, Seven Seas Explorer): Guests explore Zinfandel wines with experts and visit ancient and modern cultural sites in Japan, featuring tastings and culinary experiences.

Epicurean Spotlight on Cuisine with Chef Alain Roux (August 11, 2025 – 12 Nights, Seven Seas Splendor): Join Michelin-starred Chef Alain Roux from Athens to Barcelona for live cooking demos and curated excursions celebrating Mediterranean flavors.

Epicurean Spotlight on Cuisine with Chef Christopher Gross (August 28, 2025 – 12 Nights, Seven Seas Grandeur): Experience live demonstrations and exclusive dining experiences with James Beard Award winner Chef Christopher Gross as the cruise travels from Amsterdam to Paris.

Epicurean Spotlight on Cuisine with Chef Kent Rathbun (September 25, 2025 – 10 Nights, Seven Seas Grandeur): Culinary enthusiasts will sail from Barcelona with Chef Rathbun, joining him for live cooking demonstrations and tastings of his innovative dishes.

Epicurean Spotlight on Cuisine with Chef Tommaso Barletta & John O’Hurley (October 22, 2025 – 11 Nights, Seven Seas Splendor): Featuring Chef Barletta’s Italian cuisine and entertainment by John O’Hurley during a voyage from Montreal to New York.

Spotlight on Wine with Honig Vineyard & Winery (October 22, 2025 – 12 Nights, Seven Seas Mariner): Explore Napa Valley wines aboard Seven Seas Mariner with exclusive tastings and discussions led by winery representatives.

Spotlight on Whisky with Whisky Advocate Magazine (September 8, 2026 – 19 Nights, Seven Seas Grandeur): A voyage from Oslo to Amsterdam focused on whisky tastings, masterclasses, and visits to renowned distilleries and historical sites.

Spotlight on Heritage with Ancestry.com (October 31, 2025 – 14 Nights, Seven Seas Voyager): Engage with genealogy experts on a Mediterranean cruise, including personalized guidance on ancestry research.

Spotlight on Faberge (May 24, 2026 – 10 Nights, Seven Seas Grandeur): Guided by Sarah Fabergé, this journey offers insights into the artistry and history of Fabergé jewelry, with exclusive masterclasses and cultural explorations.

Spotlight on Storytelling with Southern Living Magazine (June 13, 2026 – 12 Nights, Seven Seas Mariner): Join Sid Evans in exploring Southern storytelling through interactive masterclasses and curated shore excursions.

Spotlight on Golf with Annika Sörenstam (June 23, 2025 – 14 Nights, Seven Seas Grandeur): Play iconic golf courses alongside the legendary golfer Annika Sörenstam on a cruise from Southampton.

Spotlight on Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team (July 22, 2025 – 10 Nights, Seven Seas Splendor): Engage with motorsport ambassador Pedro de la Rosa on a cruise from Barcelona, featuring events and cultural insights into Formula One racing.

