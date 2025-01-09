Criterion Travel Announces Exclusive Educational Cruise

Criterion Travel is offering limited spots on a 10-day educational voyage aboard Hebridean Sky from April 27 to May 7, 2025. This Western Mediterranean journey will visit five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, guided by experts focusing on archaeology. Ports include Cagliari, Sardinia; Mahón, Menorca; and Trapani, Sicily. This “Cruising the Mediterranean” itinerary showcases the region’s archaeological history.

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARY

Start your journey in Gibraltar at Europa Point, where the Atlantic meets the Mediterranean.

Explore Gibraltar’s Great Siege, WWII tunnels, and the UNESCO-listed Gorham’s Cave Complex.

Tour the Alhambra fortress and the Generalife Gardens in Granada.

Visit Menorca’s UNESCO-listed Talayotic Prehistoric Site and Ciutadella.

Discover the ancient ruins of Nora and the UNESCO site of Su Nuraxi in Cagliari, Sardinia.

See Segesta and the Greco-Roman theater in Taormina, with optional visits to the fortress of Erice or a winery in Marsala.

End with a visit to the UNESCO site of Paestum and its Doric temples, followed by a cruise along the Amalfi Coast to Naples.

Sail aboard the 59-suite Hebridean Sky, an expedition vessel for boutique ports.

The hotel features a dining room with single seating, a lecture lounge, a piano club and bar, a library, and two outdoor seating areas.

“The small expedition ship Hebridean Sky, the content-rich itinerary, and the outstanding team of expert lecturers will make this unique itinerary a wonderful experience,” said Steve Ridgway, Criterion Travel’s president. “I am delighted we can open this tour up to individual travelers to experience what makes a Criterion Travel journey so special.”

The Western Mediterranean program fares per person begin at $6,990 based on double occupancy. The cost includes accommodations, meals, specified excursions, briefings and lectures, gratuities to shipboard personnel, porters, waitstaff, guides, and drivers, port charges, entrance fees, receptions, as well as house wine, beer, and soft drinks with meals.

For more information about the tour and Criterion Travel, click here.