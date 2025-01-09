Azamara Cruises Reveals 2027 World Cruise

Azamara Cruises has announced its 2027 World Cruise aboard Azamara Quest. This 188-night voyage will visit 37 countries and 103 destinations spanning five continents, including iconic cities like Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York, Amsterdam, and Stockholm.

The cruise departs San Francisco on January 5, 2027, with stops in Hawaii and the South Pacific (Bora Bora, Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji), New Zealand, Tasmania, and Australia’s southern coast. Azamara Quest will then journey to Bali, Indonesia, before exploring Asia for two months, with stops in Thailand, Vietnam, China, and Japan. The cruise continues to Alaska, circumnavigates North America via the Panama Canal to St. John’s, Newfoundland, and concludes with a transatlantic journey to Northern Europe, visiting Ireland, Germany, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, and finishing in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 12.

“For our 2027 World Cruise, we’ve created an incredible route that will bring our guests to the doorsteps of sought-after destinations around the world,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises. “Imagine sailing as far south as Stewart Island, New Zealand, and as far north as Helsinki, Finland, all in one cruise. We are stopping to see the world’s most beautiful skylines & bridges. It will really be a remarkable, unforgettable journey – one that I hope our long-time friends and brand-new friends will jump on!”

Guests can look forward to:

50 late-night stays and 15 overnights in ports.

12 exclusive AzAmazing Evenings for authentic cultural experiences.

Access to smaller ports unreachable by larger ships, including the Kiel Canal in Germany and central Shanghai.

Inclusive amenities include various dining options, drinks, gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry.

Personalized service that keeps guests returning year after year.

Exclusive benefits for guests booking the full World Cruise include offerings valued at over $40,000 per stateroom, such as an $8,500 onboard credit, 15 events, unlimited wash-and-fold laundry, onboard medical consultations, a pre-cruise airfare credit, a one-night hotel stay, transfers, and a $500 luggage shipping reimbursement. Guests will also receive unlimited Wi-Fi and complimentary upgrades to the Premium Beverage Package.

Reservations for the 2027 World Cruise are now open. Head to the Azamara website for more information!