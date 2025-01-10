Cunard Unveils 2025 Wave Season Campaigns

Cunard launches the 2025 Wave season with two campaigns: “Treat Yourself, On Us” and “Enjoy It All.”

“Treat Yourself, On Us” will be available on most voyages across Cunard’s fleet from June 2025 to March 2027, including Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth, and the new Queen Anne.

From June 2025 to September 2026, “Enjoy It All” is offered in select staterooms on all Alaska, Caribbean, and Panama Canal voyages on Queen Elizabeth.

“Treat Yourself, On Us”

Through March 26, 2025, the “Treat Yourself, On Us” offer includes onboard credit of up to $800 per stateroom ($400 per person in a Queens Grill Suite for voyages of 10 to 20 nights). This credit can be used for onboard shopping, Shore Experiences, spa treatments, and other services. The Drinks Package and Hotel & Dining Service Charges are included with any Princess Grill or Queens Grill Suite booking.

The offer is available on the following itineraries:

2025: Alaska, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Mediterranean, Panama, and Transatlantic

2026: Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Mediterranean, Transatlantic, World, and World Segments

2027: Caribbean, Europe, Mediterranean, Transatlantic, World, and World Segments

“Enjoy It All”

Until March 26, 2025, Cunard’s “Enjoy It All” package features unlimited Wi-Fi, the ‘Beers, Wine, and Spirits’ Drinks Package (21+), and Alternative Dining or Champagne Afternoon Tea. This offer is available for Balcony, Oceanview, and Inside staterooms on select Alaska, Caribbean, and Panama Canal voyages on Queen Elizabeth.

Guests can add “Enjoy It All” for $60 per person per day and take advantage of the “Treat Yourself, On Us” promotion.

Highlighted Cunard sailings include:

Summer in Alaska on Queen Elizabeth: Seven- to eleven-night roundtrip voyages from Seattle, featuring Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, and ports like Juneau and Ketchikan.

Transatlantic Crossings on Queen Mary 2: Iconic voyages from New York to Southampton with seven nights at sea for a relaxing escape.

Winter in the Caribbean on Queen Elizabeth: During the Caribbean season, Queen Elizabeth cruises from Miami, visiting ports such as St. Thomas, Bridgetown, and Barbados.

