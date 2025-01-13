Holland America Line Partners with ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Holland America Line is launching “Cruise Week” from January 13-17, 2025, featuring a weeklong sponsorship with “Wheel of Fortune.” This is the first time a single cruise line will be showcased for an entire week on the show.

Each episode will highlight a different travel destination aligned with Holland America Line’s cruises, with contestants competing for seven-day cruises for two, including airfare. Prize values range from $7,000 to $9,000 and will be included in various segments of the show, such as the Wedge and Fan Friday.

Prize schedule:

January 13: 7-Day Alaska Cruise

January 14: 7-Day Mediterranean Cruise

January 15: 7-Day Canada & New England Cruise

January 16: 7-Day Northern Europe Cruise

January 17: 7-Day Caribbean Cruise

“As a company that has been sailing for more than 150 years, we continue to innovate ways that meaningfully reach our guests,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer at Holland America Line. “By creating our own Cruise Week and partnering with a celebrated show like ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ our sponsorship allows us to connect with a captivated audience who are both avid Holland America Line cruisers and new to our brand. We look forward to showcasing our global destinations on one of the most iconic wheels in the world.”

Cruise Week also enhances the “Start Your Journey Sale.” From January 13-20, 2025, travelers booking select cruises can take advantage of $25 deposits, with fares starting at $129 per person, per day.

Guests booking select cruises will receive the “Have It All” premium package, which includes reduced fares, free stateroom upgrades, 50% reduced deposits, and up to $400 onboard credit for bookings made by January 31, 2025.

