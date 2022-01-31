Princess Cruises Welcomes Discovery Princess to Fleet

Princess Cruises added a new ship to their fleet this morning with the delivery of Discovery Princess at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The 15th MedallionClass ship to enter the Princess fleet, Discovery Princess will make her way from Italy to Los Angeles for a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast cruises in March and April 2022 before sailing up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.

The ceremony was attended by John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises, Captain Gennaro Arma, and Luigi Matarazzo, the General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises as we officially take ownership of the spectacular Discovery Princess,” said John Padgett. “We extend our immense gratitude to our long-time and trusted partners at Fincantieri, the shipbuilders of all six of our Royal-Class vessels with Discovery Princess and look forward to welcoming our first guests to experience the beauty of the ship when they embark in just a few weeks.”

About Discovery Princess

The final of six Royal-class ships built by Princess Cruises, Discovery Princess features 270-degree views from the sky suites with the largest balconies at sea, The Sanctuary adults-only retreat, a state-of-the-art Princess Theater with live entertainment and of course, plenty of specialty dining options.

The ship’s use of the Medallion wearable tech developed by Princess can do almost everything. The quarter-sized device offers touch-free experiences, expedited contactless boarding, locating friends and family anywhere on the ship, food and drink delivery and more. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet and stay connected.

RELATED: New Look at Enchanted Princess

The ship is the third to be designed from the ground up with Medallion integration and it goes a long way in making for an effortless vacation experience that puts everything you need right in your hand.