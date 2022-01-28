Cruise Deal of the Week – January 28, 2022

Happy Friday, cruisers! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week and today we’ve got an extra special set of sailings on a brand new ship from MSC Cruises!

MSC Seascape Bookings and Itineraries

Coming in December 2022, the brand new MSC Seascape will sail the Caribbean from PortMiami and the cruise line has opened bookings with some perks thrown in. Check out the itinerary options below!

MSC Seascape will offer two different 7-night itineraries from PortMiami:

Eastern Caribbean: Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic

Western Caribbean: Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica

There are multiple dates to choose from, but the cruise leaving December 11, 2022 starts at just $459. The ship calls on Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, Nassau, San Juan, and Puerto Plata over 7-nights.

According to Rubén Rodríguez, the President of MSC Cruises USA, there’s a lot to love about the new ship.

“MSC Seascape will be the latest example of our dedication to North America and the Caribbean, joining a legacy stretching back to 2017 when we brought the first of our Seaside class ships to Miami. MSC Seascape and her sister ships are specifically designed for Caribbean cruising. Our guests love the ships’ unique mix of cutting-edge technology and outdoor space that gets them closer to the sea, and they tell us MSC Seashore was the best yet when she arrived late last year. Our newest ship will offer even more to love on board and along the way. Every itinerary calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve to give our guests the chance to soak up the natural beauty of the Bahamas and learn about our efforts to conserve and rebuild the surrounding ecosystem.”

Which itinerary would you choose?