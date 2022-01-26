More Cruise Lines are Making the Vaccine Booster Mandatory

More cruise lines are changing their vaccine policy to include booster shots and they’re most likely paving the way for the rest of the industry to follow suit. COVID booster shots are all the rage these days as the CDC has announced them an effective way to retain protection against the COVID-19 virus.

Cruise lines like Silversea, Azamara, Oceania and more have updated their protocols to require the COVID-19 booster shot for guests who are eligible starting on March 1st, or in one case, as early as this week.