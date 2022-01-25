Pixar Day at Sea Coming to Disney Fantasy in 2023

Disney Cruise Line announced today a brand new set of theme cruises that movie fans will love! Pixar Day at Sea will happen on select sailings on board Disney Fantasy from January through March 2023. Embarking from Port Canaveral, the ship will sail itineraries in the eastern and western Caribbean with every cruise calling on Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island resort.

Pixar Day at Sea

Pixar Day at Sea brings some of the famous movie studio’s biggest hits to life on board an already magical cruise. Fans of Toy Story, Monsters, Inc.,The Incredibles, Finding Nemo and more will find their favorite characters on board nine select sailings. Characters include Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep from “Toy Story”; Mike, Sulley and Boo from “Monsters, Inc.”; Joy and Sadness from “Inside Out”; Dug and Russell from “Up”; and everyone’s favorite supers – Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone from “The Incredibles”.

Events included themed dining, character encounters, dance parties, deck parties and even a theatrical musical performance following the story of Miguel and his family from the hit film “Coco”. Pixar will also hold a film festival and photo opportunities and have exclusive merchandise available for cruisers on board.