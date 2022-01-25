You Can Now Book the Upcoming Carnival Jubilee

You’re still going to have to wait until 2023 to step on board, but now you can at least book your trip on board the upcoming Carnival Jubilee. Carnival Cruise Line opened bookings on their website for their third Excel-class cruise ship with itineraries in the Western Caribbean starting in November of 2023. The ship will homeport in Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy explained that opening bookings today of all days was very much intentional.

“Since it’s National Plan for Vacation Day, it’s the perfect time to open Carnival Jubilee for sale and give our guests another incredible choice for their cruise vacation with the opportunity to visit some of the most beautiful ports in the Western Caribbean,” she said.

Last year when the ship was announced, Duffy stated that their relationship with the region played a big factor in homeporting their newest ship in Galveston.

“We love Texas, and Texas loves Carnival. Galveston is one of our most popular homeports, and we draw guests to Texas from across the Midwest, southwest and western U.S. Bringing a brand-new ship to a market is a big commitment, and it’s one we gladly make for the greater Galveston community and entire region,” said Duffy. “Carnival was the first cruise line to offer year-round cruising from Galveston in 2000, and we have continued to grow our presence and support of the Port of Galveston’s expansion, so we are thrilled to bring our brand-new Carnival Jubilee to Texas and the greater southwest region,”

About Carnival Jubilee

Like sister ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, Carnival Jubilee will operate on liquefied natural gas and include innovations like the BOLT roller coaster, more dining venues, redesigned suites and staterooms, and a three-deck atrium with ocean views that doubles as an evening entertainment venue.

At 182,800 gross tons, she has a capacity of more than 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew.