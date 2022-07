Princess Cruises Has New Summer Sailings

Emerald Princess from Princess Cruises is setting sail on it’s first-ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast this summer and the itineraries look like a lot of fun.

The Hawaiian island stops in particular should make cruisers take notice as calls like Maui and Kauai are bucket list destinations!

Emerald Princess itinerary:

Mexican Riviera with La Paz – seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Ensenada. Departure dates: June 24, 2023, and July 29, 2023

Hawaiian Islands – 16-day cruises with stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Maui (Lahaina), Kauai (Nawiliwili), and Ensenada. Departure dates: May 4, 2023, June 1, 2023, July 6, 2023, and August 5, 2023.

Classic California Coast – seven-day cruises including an overnight in San Francisco with San Diego and Ensenada. Departure dates: May 20, 2023, June 17, 2023, and July 22, 2023.

Cabo San Lucas Getaway – five-day cruise with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas. Departure date: May 27, 2023.

West Coast Getaway with San Francisco – five-day cruise featuring San Francisco and Ensenada. Departure date: July 1, 2023.

Will you be setting sail this summer on the Emerald Princess? Let us know in the comments!