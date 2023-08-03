Princess Cruises Collaborates With Los Angeles Rams

Princess Cruises has announced the brands’ latest collaboration with the Los Angeles Rams!

With the new partnership, the brand will bring a new atmosphere to the stadium by combining both the fun of games and the thrill of travel. Additionally, Princess Cruises will present its brand throughout the stadium and on the Los Angeles Rams’ Xfinity Screen.

“Princess Cruises and the Rams are both legendary in Los Angeles for creating amazing experiences and appreciating their hometown including the passionate fans, local heroes, and the entire community,” said John Padgett, the President of Princess Cruises.

When the Rams are not on the field, the cruise line will be sponsoring the Rams digital series called “We Love LA.” Rams Fans can follow players around the city and go shopping with Quentin Lake, go golfing with Ernest Jones, or follow Cobie Durant to the Princess Cruises ship at the Port of Los Angeles.

The collaboration will also bring new content to Rams fans during Bye Week, which will feature Rampage, the Rams mascot and Princess Cruises.

“The Rams and Princess share the same values of best-in-class guest experience and game-changing innovation,” said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer of the Los Angeles Rams.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the organizations recognized Los Angeles-based Fisher House at the Rams Training Camp in Irvine, CA.Fisher House Foundation, which offers a range of services and support for veterans and their families, awarded free cruises to two military families and donated $5,000 to them.

The Rams and the 2022 Salute to Service Award nominee, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, presented the two military families with tickets to their November 19 “Salute to Service” home game.

“Fisher House Foundation thanks Princess Cruises Cruises and the LA rams for their support of our military, veterans, and their families,” said Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation.

By Nick Pallotto