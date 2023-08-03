OCEANIA EXPLORES THE TROPICS IN 100 CARIBBEAN AND TAHITI CRUISES

Oceania Cruises, a leader in culture-focused luxury cruising, has announced a new portfolio of 100 itineraries that offer guests new ways to discover tropical destinations. The hand-picked voyages are designed to make the most of Oceania’s smaller ships, exploring remote ports and visiting out-of-the-way islands that larger ships can’t reach.

The sailings aboard Marina, Nautica, Sirena, and the line’s new ship, Vista, will depart from Miami, Cartagena, New York, Los Angeles, Bridgetown, Panama, and Papeete in 2024 and 2025.

Caribbean voyages will range from 7 to 16 days, calling on destinations including Bridgetown, Cartagena, Gustavia, Puntarenas, San Juan, and St. John’s, as well as several Panama Canal crossings that bring guests to Pacific ports like Acapulco, Cabo San Lucas, and Puerto Quetzal.

RELATED: OCEANIA CRUISES WELCOMES VISTA

Nautica’s 10-day South Pacific itineraries will spend time in French Polynesian ports like Moorea, Raiatea, and Rangiroa, and offer the intimate experience of a ship with fewer than 700 passengers.

The journeys will focus on immersive experiences on shore, like exploring the Maya ruins of Chacchoben and Kohunlich, shopping among the unique gingerbread architecture of the Soufriere marketplace at the foot of St. Lucia’s Piton mountains, or feeling the spray from 1,100-foot-tall Cascade Tevaipo on the island of Nuku Hiva.