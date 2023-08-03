August 3, 2023 Grant Balfour
OCEANIA EXPLORES THE TROPICS IN 100 CARIBBEAN AND TAHITI CRUISES
“At Oceania Cruises, we offer an extensive collection of destination-intensive Caribbean and Tahiti itineraries, allowing our well-traveled and curious guests to discover something new about these popular yet still relatively untouched regions,” says Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “Our carefully curated, diverse range of shore excursions, combined with the relaxing home-away-from-home ambience on board our boutique ships and the finest cuisine at sea, offers the perfect luxury vacation choice.”
Bookings for for sailings departing October 1, 2023, or later come with free roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, a free shore-excursion credit, and a free beverage package for all guests.