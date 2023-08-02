MSC Cruises Announces 2024-2025 Winter Itineraries

Today, MSC Cruises has announced more than 150 itineraries for Winter 2024-2025. Guests looking to travel between October 2024 and May 2025 can begin booking voyages today!

When booking your cruise, choose between mini-cruises and long cruises throughout the cruise lines’ 22 ships.

MSC Cruises Winter 2024-2025 Itineraries

Departing from Miami, MSC Seascape will travel every Saturday on seven-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean. Destinations include: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

MSC Seascape will also travel to the Western Caribbean. Destinations include: Ocho Rios, Jamaica, George Town, Cayman Islands, Cozumel, Mexico, and Ocean Cay.

MSC Seaside offers seven-night cruises departing Sundays to the Eastern Caribbean. Destinations include: Ocean Cay, Nassau, Bahamas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

MSC Seaside will also travel to the Western Caribbean visiting Costa Maya, Cozumel, Mexico, Isla de Roatan, Honduras, Belize City, Belize, and Ocean Cay.

Departing from Port Canaveral, MSC Seashore will offer both short cruises and seven-night itineraries. Travelers can partake in three and four night cruises to the Bahamas, Ocean Cay, Cozumel, and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Departing from New York City, MSC Meraviglia will offer seven to 11-night Caribbean voyages. The voyage includes journeys to Orlando, Florida via Port Canaveral, Nassau, Bahamas, and Ocean Cay.

On MSC Virtuosa, guests can embark on a back to back seven-night Central and Southern Caribbean cruise. Guests will have the option to go to beaches, experience clear waters, and enjoy relaxing destinations.

MSC Virtuosas’ Southern Caribbean voyage includes port calls in Guadeloupe, Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Lucia.

MSC Cruises’ newest vessel, MSC Euribia, will travel from Dubai, United Arab Emirates on a seven-night cruise. Stops on this voyage include: Abu Dhabi, the island of Sir Bani Yas, Doha, Qatar, and Manama, Bahrain.

Aboard MSC World Europa , travelers will sail to Genoa, Italy every Sunday for a seven-night Mediterranean cruise. Destinations on the voyage include: Rome, Italy, Sicily, Valletta, Malta, Barcelona, Spain, and Marseille, France.

On board MSC Preziosa , guests on this seven-night voyage departing from Hamburg, Germany will experience everything Northern Europe has to offer. Travelers will see Bruges, Brussels, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Paris, and London, England.

Departing from Safaga, Egypt, travelers on board MSC Musica will travel to Egyptian destinations. Destinations include: Luxor, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Cairo. Guests will also see Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aqaba, and Petra, Jordan.

