fbpx
August 2, 2023

MSC Cruises Announces 2024-2025 Winter Itineraries

Today, MSC Cruises has announced more than 150 itineraries for Winter 2024-2025. Guests looking to travel between October 2024 and May 2025 can begin booking voyages today! 

When booking your cruise, choose between mini-cruises and long cruises throughout the cruise lines’ 22 ships. 

RELATED: MSC CRUISES CELEBRATES SPONSORSHIP WITH FORMULA 1

MSC Cruises Winter 2024-2025 Itineraries

  • Departing from Miami, MSC Seascape will travel every Saturday on seven-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean. Destinations include: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.
  • MSC Seascape will also travel to the Western Caribbean. Destinations include: Ocho Rios, Jamaica, George Town, Cayman Islands, Cozumel, Mexico, and Ocean Cay. 
  • MSC Seaside offers seven-night cruises departing Sundays to the Eastern Caribbean. Destinations include: Ocean Cay, Nassau, Bahamas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. 
  • MSC Seaside will also travel to the Western Caribbean visiting Costa Maya, Cozumel, Mexico, Isla de Roatan, Honduras, Belize City, Belize, and Ocean Cay.
  • Departing from Port Canaveral, MSC Seashore will offer both short cruises and seven-night itineraries. Travelers can partake in three and four night cruises to the Bahamas, Ocean Cay, Cozumel, and Costa Maya, Mexico. 
  • Departing from New York City, MSC Meraviglia  will offer seven to 11-night Caribbean voyages. The voyage includes journeys to Orlando, Florida via Port Canaveral, Nassau, Bahamas, and Ocean Cay. 
  • On MSC Virtuosa, guests can embark on a back to back seven-night Central and Southern Caribbean cruise. Guests will have the option to go to beaches, experience clear waters, and enjoy relaxing destinations.
  • MSC Virtuosas’ Southern Caribbean voyage includes port calls in Guadeloupe, Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Lucia.
  • MSC Cruises’ newest vessel, MSC Euribia, will travel from Dubai, United Arab Emirates on a seven-night cruise. Stops on this voyage include: Abu Dhabi, the island of Sir Bani Yas, Doha, Qatar, and Manama, Bahrain.
  • Aboard MSC World Europa, travelers will sail to Genoa, Italy every Sunday for a seven-night Mediterranean cruise. Destinations on the voyage include: Rome, Italy, Sicily, Valletta, Malta, Barcelona, Spain, and Marseille, France. 
  • On board MSC Preziosa, guests on this seven-night voyage departing from Hamburg, Germany will experience everything Northern Europe has to offer. Travelers will see Bruges, Brussels, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Paris, and London, England. 
  • Departing from Safaga, Egypt, travelers on board MSC Musica will travel to Egyptian destinations. Destinations include: Luxor, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Cairo. Guests will also see Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aqaba, and Petra, Jordan.

Will you be booking your winter voyage to these destinations? Let us know in the comments.  




 

//////

You may also like