Cruising 101: Exclusive Interview with Life Well Cruised

Today, join Bill Panoff CEO and editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel and Ilana from Life Well Cruised on YouTube Live to learn all things cruise!

Whether you’re an avid cruiser or new to cruising, Bill and Ilana will share tips on what to expect, what to pack, and so much more! You don’t want to miss out on this exciting YouTube Live!

Click below to join in on the fun and be sure to follow our social media platforms to stay in the loop! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFGR5YtkJhY

Facebook

Instagram

Tik Tok