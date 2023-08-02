Today, EXPLORA I has set sail on a seven-night sailing taking guests to Lerwick, Shetland Islands and Kirkwall, Orkney before heading to Reykjavik, Iceland!

“It is our absolute honor to welcome the very first guests onboard our extraordinary ship and share this special moment with them as we embark on the maiden journey of EXPLORA I from Copenhagen, said Michael Ungerer, CEO Explora Journeys. “ Our guests will be able to experience the very best European hospitality at sea and our vibrant, cosmopolitan sense of luxury, while discovering some of the world’s most remarkable destinations. A new era of transformative luxury ocean travel begins now with the first sailing of EXPLORA I.”

INAUGURAL SAILING FESTIVITIES

The festivities held in Copenhagen on August 1, 2023, included traditional crest exchange, a maritime tradition to celebrate a ship’s first visit to a destination.

The ship’s master Captain Serena Melani, Johan Hoganfalt, Deputy Port Captain, Sune Christensen, Chief Commercial Officer Copenhagen Malmö Port, Klaus Bondam, Director of Cruise Baltic and Cruise Copenhagen and Michael Ungerer, CEO, Explora Journeys were present for the celebrations.

UPCOMING SAILINGS

EXPLORA I will call the port of Copenhagen on August 15, 2023, with a sailing to Hamburg, Germany.

The ship will spend several weeks in Northern Europe with different itinerary options. After she will cross the Atlantic Sea and spend the winter in North America and the Caribbean Sea before returning to Europe in Summer 2024 for voyages in the Mediterranean Sea.

