Cruise To Uncharted Destinations With Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot

Embarking on PONANT’s Le Commandant Charcot to the Arctic is unlike any other adventure you’ll ever experience. PONANT’s Le Commandant Charcot will take you places no other ship can. From witnessing the majestic Northern Lights to exploring remote islands and meeting local indigenous communities, every moment of your journey will be filled with wonder and awe. PONANT’s expert team of naturalists, historians, and geologists will provide enriching insights and knowledge about the region’s flora, fauna, and geological wonders.

Join Bill Panoff CEO and editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel on his journey around the Arctic aboard PONANT Le Commandant Charcot, luxury polar ice breaker to experience the unique wildlife, breathtaking scenery, and so much more!

Traveling with PONANT means you’ll be staying in luxurious suites and dining on exquisite cuisine. You’ll enjoy personalized experiences, such as exploring the Arctic’s most remote corners, as well as visits to indigenous communities and arctic wildlife sanctuaries.

PONANT is committed to responsible tourism, and their team is dedicated to protecting the fragile ecosystem of the region while ensuring that you have a safe and comfortable voyage.

A voyage with PONANT to the Arctic is a life-changing experience that offers breathtaking scenery, encounters with fascinating local communities, and the chance to explore one of the planet’s last great wildernesses in style, safety, and comfort.

Click below to see our recent voyage with PONANT to get a glimpse of what it is like cruising with the brand!

Youtube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RegsWtK5di4

