Oceania Cruises’ Riviera to Debut in Alaska

Oceania Cruises will offer over a dozen Alaska explorations in 2025. Riviera will have her inaugural season in Alaska, featuring gourmet dining and small-ship amenities.

2025 ALASKA SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

The 2025 Alaska season runs from May to September, featuring itineraries of seven to 12 days departing from Seattle, Vancouver, and Whittier.

The itineraries feature ports such as Homer, Sitka, and Juneau, allowing travelers to visit Native tribes, go on national park excursions, and encounter wildlife.

Each sailing includes a naturalist to provide expert insights into Alaska’s biodiversity, including whales, bears, and seals.

Oceania Cruises’ Alaska Explorer Youth Program, for children aged 5 to 12, will be offered on all 2025 voyages.

The program features engaging games, activities, and Alaska-themed events, all supervised by experienced youth counselors.

RELATED: OCEANIA CRUISES INCLUDES GRATUITIES FOR ALL GUESTS

Guests can enhance their cruise experience with a pre-or post-cruise land program to explore more of Alaska. One option is the Discover Denali program, where travelers can take in breathtaking views, including North America’s highest peak,while exploring Denali National Park, the first national park established to protect wildlife.

“We’re thrilled to bring our 1,250-guest Riviera to Alaska for the very first time,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Our elegant, ultra-premium small-ship experience offers the perfect juxtaposition to Alaska’s outdoor adventures, and with Riviera being 30 to 50 percent smaller than other premium cruise lines sailing in the region, we’re able to bring our guests to lesser-known, more remote ports, for a true immersion into this fascinating destination.”

ABOUT RIVIERA

Riviera is a food-focused ship in Alaska that accommodates 1,250 guests. It features spacious 291-square-foot staterooms with luxurious furnishings and larger showers. The ship has one chef for every ten guests and offers seven open-seating gourmet restaurants, including Polo Grill Steakhouse, Toscana, Red Ginger, and Jacques. Additionally, Riviera provides hands-on cooking classes at The Culinary Center and hosts Chef’s Market Dinners at the Terrace Café with fresh, local ingredients.

Culinary Shore Excursion Highlights

Oceania Cruises’ Riviera offers a range of food-centric excursions in Alaska.

Alaskan Coastal Brunch Escape & Cruise, Juneau: Enjoy a cruise through Juneau’s waters to Colt Island, where you can savor an Alaskan-style brunch at Orca Point Lodge, featuring locally sourced ingredients. Look for humpback whales during the journey.

Exclusive Crabbing Experience, Ketchikan: Join a private charter to set crab pots and catch Dungeness crabs. After fishing, enjoy a campfire feast with your fresh crabs in saffron-infused bouillabaisse, rhubarb-blueberry crisp, and coffee.

Exclusive Flightseeing & The Taste of Alaska, Ketchikan: Fly over Tongass National Forest in a DeHavilland Beaver floatplane to Salmon Falls Resort for an Alaskan lunch, including crab cakes, soy-glazed salmon, and baked halibut, with the chance to see black bears and humpback whales.

Sitka Culinary Adventure, Sitka: Discover Sitka, known for its seafood, by sampling locally brewed beers, sea salts, and Russian dumplings. Additional tastings include cod tips, reindeer hot dogs, ceviche, and chowder.

Succulent Seafood Sampling, Juneau: Taste various seafood while learning about sustainable fishing practices. Start at a memorial for commercial fishermen, and sample smoked king salmon, king crab bisque, and rockfish tacos, ending with halibut ceviche and a blueberry mojito.

Hook & Cook at Salmon Falls, Ketchikan: Fish for several salmon species, possibly halibut or cod. Enjoy your fresh catch, cooked to perfection at Salmon Falls Resort, with complementary side dishes.

Tongass Hike & Taste of Alaska, Ketchikan: Hike a two-mile coastal trail in Tongass National Forest, guided to point out local flora and fauna. After the hike, enjoy a three-course seafood lunch at Salmon Falls Resort with locally sourced salmon, halibut, and crab cakes paired with craft beer or wine.

Alaska Voyage Highlights

Alaska Reflections: 8 days from Vancouver to Whittier, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Hoonah, and Sitka. Departs May 13.

Explorer’s Alaska: 8 days from Whittier to Vancouver, visiting Hoonah, Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Prince Rupert. Departs May 21.

Wilds of Alaska: 12 days from Vancouver to Whittier, visiting Klawock, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Hoonah, Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Kodiak, and Homer. Departs May 29.

Alaskan Accolades: 7 days from Whittier to Vancouver, visiting Hoonah, Haines, Juneau, and Ketchikan. Departs June 10.

Majestic Alaska: 9 days from Vancouver to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Haines, Wrangell, and Victoria. Departs June 17.

Gems of The Last Frontier: 12 days from Seattle to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Hoonah, Haines, Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock, and Victoria. Departs June 26 & July 17.

Wonders of Alaska: 9 days from Seattle to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, and Victoria. Departs July 8.

Radiant Alaska: 10 days from Seattle to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Hoonah, Sitka, and Victoria. Departs July 29.

Frontier Adventures:10 days from Seattle to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines, Juneau, Wrangell, and Victoria. Departs August 8.

Head to the Oceania Cruises website for more information!

Will you be sailing to Alaska with Riviera? Let us know in the comments!