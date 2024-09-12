Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches Voyage with Annika Sörenstam

Golf enthusiasts, this one is for you!

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will host a 14-night Spotlight Voyage around the British and Irish Isles in Summer 2025, led by Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sörenstam. The voyage departs on June 23, 2025, from Southampton, England, aboard the new Seven Seas Grandeur.

ABOUT SÖRENSTAM

Sörenstam has won more than 95 times, including 11 Major Championships. She is the only woman to shoot under 60 in an official event and was the first woman in over 50 years to compete in a PGA Tour event at the 2003 Colonial Invitational.

“We are always looking to create unforgettable experiences for our guests and so we are excited to welcome Annika Sörenstam on board Seven Seas Grandeur to host this incredibly special Spotlight Voyage,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Annika is widely recognized as the greatest female golfer of all time and having her host our Spotlight on Golf Voyage is a true privilege that will be sure to excite any golf enthusiast, while they enjoy the highest standards of exceptional service, unparalleled cuisine, and an all-inclusive ultra luxury vacation on board Seven Seas Grandeur.”

MORE ABOUT THE CRUISE

The cruise will take travelers to golf courses in Britain, including Royal Lytham & St. Annes and Turnberry’s Ailsa course, offering opportunities to play six greens. Regent Seven Seas Cruises provides a two-night pre-cruise program at The Goodwood Hotel in West Sussex, featuring the inaugural RSSC Golf Tournament at The Downs Golf Course.

Guests will enjoy personalized service, specialty restaurants, fine wines, entertainment, unlimited internet, and complimentary valet laundry onboard. Concierge-level suite guests receive pre-paid gratuities and a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay included in the fare.

This exclusive golf spotlight cruise with Annika Sörenstam offers an immersive, competitive golf experience alongside Regent’s all-inclusive luxury, featuring onboard fireside chats and meet-and-greet opportunities with Sörenstam aboard the Seven Seas Grandeur.

“I am thrilled to host this exclusive Spotlight Voyage with Regent,” said Annika Sörenstam. “I can’t wait to bring my family and share my passion and story with fellow golf lovers on board this incredible cruise around some of the most iconic golfing destinations in the world.”

Starting from Southampton, England, guests on Seven Seas Grandeur will enjoy driving demonstrations on the top deck, practice putting on the ship’s putting green, an onboard fashion show featuring Annika’s clothing partner, LOHLA Sport, tea-time golf trivia, a long game clinic, and chances to play on iconic British golf courses:

From Belfast

– The Strand Course at Portstewart Golf Club, host of the 2017 Irish Open

– Royal Belfast Golf Club, awarded IGTOA’s best Parkland Golf Course in Ireland

From Glasgow

– Dundonald Links, host of the 2024 Final Open Qualifying

– Turnberry’s Ailsa Course, four-time host of The Open

From Liverpool

– Royal Lytham & St Annes, host of the 2012 Open Championship

– Formby Golf Club, host of the 2009 Amateur Championship and the 2021/2022 PGA Seniors Championship

The journey will begin with a cocktail party featuring Annika in the Observation Lounge, followed by a Fireside Chat Q&A in the Constellation Theatre, hosted by TV personality John O’Hurley to discuss Annika’s career and philanthropic efforts.

In addition to the golf activities, Regent guests can enjoy unlimited included shore excursions in various locations: Belfast (2 days), Glasgow (Greenock – overnight), Douglas (Isle of Man), Liverpool (two nights), Dublin (Dun Laoghaire), Cork (Cobh), Waterford, and returning to Southampton for disembarkation.

PRE-CRUISE LAND PROGRAM

Enjoy a two-night golf retreat in South Downs National Park. Guests will stay at The Goodwood Hotel. The Downs course will host the inaugural RSSC Golf Tournament, offering participants a chance to win the trophy.

Prices for the Golf Spotlight by Annika Sörenstam start at $14,599 per guest. Some experiences may have additional costs and limited availability.

Head to the Regent website for more information!