Aqua Expeditions to Launch New Ship in East Africa

Aqua Expeditions will expand its fleet in 2025 with new sailings in the Seychelles and Zanzibar, Tanzania. The inaugural departures, featuring itineraries of five to 14 nights, are set for December 2025.

Expeditions aboard the explorer yacht will offer five- to nine-night itineraries exploring the Seychelles’ inner and outer islands, which can be combined for a full 14-night experience. There will also be 10- and 11-night voyages to the Seychelles and Tanzanian islands. Guests can expect a super-yacht experience with a 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio, personalized service, exceptional cuisine from renowned chefs, and small group expert-guided excursions highlighting the best of each destination.

“It has always been a dream of mine to venture into East Africa and explore this part of the world on a luxury expedition ship. I am excited to finally be able to showcase the beauty of the Indian Ocean and the famous Aldabra Atoll. Few travelers have heard of or even seen this magical place that is home to over 150,000 giant tortoises. Considered the Galapagos of Africa, this island group is home to hundreds of species of flora and fauna, and to some of the most amazing marine life in the world,” said Francesco Galli Zugaro, CEO & Founder of Aqua Expeditions.

While sailing in Seychelles and Tanzania with Aqua, guests can explore biodiversity hotspots like Aldabra, Cosmoledo, Astove, Farquhar Atoll, Kilwa Kisiwani, and Pemba. True to Aqua’s style, the expedition will also visit less-explored destinations like the African Banks.

“East Africa presents a compelling blend of familiar sights and unexplored frontiers. We find giant tortoises roaming the beaches, like we do in the Galapagos, where we sail Aqua Mare. Diving into history, we see remnants of a centuries-old spice trade, much like the Spice Islands that Aqua Blu explores in Indonesia. At the same time, we are treated to sights never seen before, from the raised coral atoll of Aldabra to marine life unique to Seychelles and reef walls akin to the Grand Canyon,” Galli Zugaro added.

More information about this expansion and Aqua Expeditions' sixth vessel will be announced soon.