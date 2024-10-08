Norwegian Cruise Line Named NHL’s Official Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and the National Hockey League (NHL) have announced a multiyear partnership, making NCL the NHL’s Official Cruise Line! This marks NCL’s first collaboration with a professional sports league and the NHL’s first partnership with a cruise line.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the NHL. The passion and excitement we see from their fans is truly contagious, and we share that same electrifying passion for traveling the globe and delivering more to see, more to do and more to enjoy for our guests,” said Adam Malone, chief marketing officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “Through this partnership, the NHL has provided a fantastic platform for us to connect with their fans, and we cannot wait to show them how they can ‘Experience More at Sea’ with NCL.”

RELATED: Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals ‘More At Sea’ Package

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

The partnership grants NCL exclusive marketing rights to connect with NHL fans through various channels.

NCL will sponsor the NHL’s weekly top goals feature, culminating in the goal of the year, allowing fans to vote for a chance to win prizes, including a free NCL cruise.

Fans can also engage with NCL at NHL events, such as the NHL® All-Star Weekend and NHL Winter Classic®, through on-site activations and signage.

The partnership begins immediately, providing NCL exposure on ESPN and TNT through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DED) during NHL games. NCL will sponsor the first goal of the game, which will be featured in broadcasts and virtual in-ice ads.

“With the NHL regular season starting in North America today, we are thrilled to welcome NCL to the NHL family as a first-ever cruise line partner of the NHL. Leveraging our award-winning DED signage and connecting the NCL brand to some of our most celebrated in-game moments helps build more excitement for our partnership in a way that is authentic to our fans,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development. “We look forward to partnering with one of the world’s leading cruise lines and helping drive a deeper connection between their brand and our passionate fanbase.”